Facebook warned that ‘job scams’ could cost you your job – here are the eight warning signs.

FACEBOOK allows you to connect with people, purchase second-hand items and find paid employment.

It’s easy for con artists to take advantage of desperate people looking to make a few extra dollars.

1 Scam job ads on Facebook

Facebook released eight signs that you should look for when searching for jobs.

If you are interested in a particular job, you should consider the following points. Otherwise you may end up losing money.

Lists which require upfront payment

It’s possible that some employees will need to purchase items once they are hired, but it doesn’t necessarily mean there should be an upfront fee to just apply for a new job.

If you see anything like application fees, recruiter placement fees, interview reservation fees, training fees, CV formatting/re-writing fees or background check fees, be warned, as these are typical scam tactics.

Think twice about giving money to anyone who asks for it to cover business expenses, training materials or starting costs – even when they say that you will be reimbursed.

You can work from home Deliveries

Be careful if you find a work-from-home job.

It is possible that you are unintentionally handling packages purchased using a credit or stolen card.

Even counterfeit postal money orders can be found in them.

These scams usually advertise as “package processor assistant” or “merchandising managers”.

Deal with the problem Financial transactions For an Employer

No one should ask you to conduct financial transactions in your employer’s name.

You can also cash checks, accept money or transfer funds.

This could lead to fraud charges.

Facebook warns that “in these scams you could be asked by the perpetrator to use a bad check in order to purchase materials or transfer money from one bank account into another, and even buy work material using this bad cheque.”

Meet only in a secure location

You will have to arrange a meeting with your employer.

If you have a camera, place it in a good location.

If they want to meet at a home, or in an isolated location, it is best to have someone with you.

Find the Employer

Do some research to make sure you are not dealing with a scammer.

It’s a little red flag if there is no information available about an employer, such as a phone number or website.

If they offer only to conduct interviews by text message or WhatsApp, that’s a little odd.

Poorly-written job listings

You should be cautious if you find that the listing contains grammatical or spelling errors.

These are the types of errors that scammers make.

Some employers may even have vague descriptions of their jobs and ask for little or no experience.

It’s too good to true!

It’s often said that if something seems too good, then it is probably not true.

If they’re offering you £35 an hour to pack parcels then something is definitely not right.

Take a moment to consider the specifics you choose to share

Legitimate companies will often ask you for personal information such as your national insurance number and address.

You should always make sure that the site you use to fill in your information is secure.

It doesn’t appear to be very legitimate, so don’t provide information using WhatsApp or Messenger.

