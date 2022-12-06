Facebook users have trouble logging in to their accounts after mysterious outage

FACEBOOK was reportedly affected by a mysterious outage today.

Many thousands of reports were sent to the US Downdetector site.

1 Some Facebook users are having trouble accessing the website.

The website was mentioned in more than 60% of all issues.

Other users reported problems with logging onto Facebook. Some also claimed that the app does not work.

It is not yet clear what caused the problem.

This could either be an issue with Facebook, or with devices used to access Facebook.

Facebook was also having problems in the UK.

There were over 1000 issues reported on the UK Downdetector website, while there were over 4,000 reports in the US.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, has reached us for comments.

Twitter users who are unhappy have used it to vent their frustrations.

One person jokingly Tweet: “Facebook is down. @elonmusk what have you done?”

Yet another Write: “Anyone else having trouble with Facebook? It’s not working for me.”