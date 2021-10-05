Facebook, Instagram Meltdowns Become a Meme Moment

There was no shortage of Twitter reactions with Facebook and Instagram not working for much of Monday morning and into the afternoon. Reaction to their return was also inevitable.

In light of whistleblower Frances Haugen’s exposure of internal Facebook actions, some have generated serious callout tweets like the following:

with instagram down, influencers are going to have to go door to door making teenage girls feel like shit about themselves — Erin Amok Amok Amok Ryan (@morninggloria) October 4, 2021

Others chose to go for the vaccine research and misinformation angles:

lot of top tier vaccine scientists going to have a tough time with their independent research now that facebook is down — Dana Schwartz 🫀 (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 4, 2021

Memes ranging from relating to the situation to making fun of it have heavily populated Twitter.

Zuckerberg’s name took some hits and pun transformations.

more like The Social Notwork — Allen Strickland Williams (@TotallyAllen) October 4, 2021

Some have used the situation to joke around about posting big secrets that no one could see while the sites were down.

I just posted the big Guardians Easter egg on Facebook for everyone to see. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2021

Others are referring back to the classic Sandra Bullock film “Net,” which hints at how complex social media and technology have gotten. Netflix didn’t hesitate to pile on.

NBC noted how it felt to start off the new week and Monday morning:

Even “Squidgame” fans are getting in on the action.

LinkedIn took advantage of the situation for free advertising with another “Squid Game” meme.

And here’s one last meme that captures the whole Twitterverse in a nutshell when the apps were down:

Both sites are back for the time being. Twitter’s DM function may have suffered from all this activity.