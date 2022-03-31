F1’s Las Vegas Race is Going to be Fast and Drivers are Excited

Formula 1 has announced that it will add a third US race, a street race in Las Vegas.

The race will be held over Thanksgiving weekend in 2023.

Surprised by the news, the drivers were overjoyed to hear about the opportunity to race in Vegas.

Formula One will add a new race to its lineup, which will elevate the sport’s glamour and glitz to an entirely new level.

F1 has announced that they will be adding a Las Vegas stop to their 2023 season. The race will be held on Saturday, Thanksgiving weekend. It will include the Las Vegas Strip and cars will race in front of some of the city’s most iconic landmarks including the Bellagio fountains.

The street race will consist of 50 laps and 14 turns. Speeds are expected to exceed 212 mph (341 kilometers per hour), which is comparable to F1's current fastest race, Monza's Italian Grand Prix. The Strip will host approximately 2.0 km (1.2 mi) of the 6.1km (3.8 mile) track, beginning at Turn 9.





The map shows the location of the Las Vegas Grand Prix starting at Turn 9.



Formula 1







Las Vegas will join Austin and Miami as the third US-based F1 race. The latter will debut in the coming months.

F1 had a surprise for the drivers before the season with the announcement of a new race in Vegas. The news was met with panic by most drivers. They were excited about the party and made jokes about how they couldn’t focus on the race while also jokingly referring to the fact that they had been invited to the Vegas races. Lewis Hamilton claimed it is “going to be pretty hardcore.”

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri driver, was visibly shocked to learn that the track would also include the Strip.





Pierre Gasly was thrilled to learn that they would race on Las Vegas Strip.



Formula 1







Finnish driver ValtteriBottas from Alfa Romeo was the only driver that sounded least excited.

“I’ve been once to Vegas,” Bottas said. “When I left, I said, ‘Never again.’ But, I’m coming back.”

This is the video where the drivers learn the news.