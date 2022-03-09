F1 Producers Said They Have Turned Sport into a Soap Opera

Get the Insider App You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Last year, more than 50 million people watched Formula One’s Netflix series Drive to Survive.

Insider spoke with its two executive producers ahead of season 4, which will be released on March 11.

“It’s a soap opera,”Insider spoke with James Gayrees “People invest in the characters.”

Documentary “Drive to Survive”it appears to be exactly that. F1 documentary giving fans unprecedented access behind-the scenes to their favourite teams and drivers.

You’ll discover that this show is more than a sports docuseries. It is a cinematic phenomenon which has increased F1’s popularity to new heights.

The show was launched in 2019 and currently in its fourth season. It premieres March 11th. In 2021, the show was watched by more than 50 million viewers.

At the same time, Formula One added an estimated 73 million fansIn markets like Brazil, China, France and France last year.

American viewers are at an all-time high with more than 400,000 spectators attending the 2021 US Grand Prix, Austin, and one billion watching the race on TV.

“When we finished season one, I don’t think we had any expectations,”Insider spoke with Paul Martin, one executive producer of the show. “We hoped people were going to like it and were going to see it as a fresh take on this world.

“It wasn’t our intention to reach a specific audience. But, you know, we just became acutely aware, particularly in the United States, that people were just talking about it and that the audience is there.”

The show is more about people and relationships than aerodynamics and tenths seconds.

Drive to Survive has a lot of appeal because it doesn’t have F1’s technical complications.

It is not clear how the cars are built and there are no scenes detailing the technical details of the sport.

Instead, the series peels back F1 to what the average viewer really wants to see — action, drama, and more action.

In season one, we saw Carlos Sainz Jr. battle with his idol and countryman Fernando Alonso; Red Bull boss Christian Horner embroiled in a war of words with Renault’s Cyril Abiteboul; and Roman Grosjean fight desperately to keep his seat with Haas.

Season two detailed Haas’ disastrous relationship with former sponsor Rich Energy; Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc’s intra-team rivalry at Ferrari; and the death of F1 icon Niki Lauda.

Season three saw Lewis Hamilton open up about his experiences with racism. Grosjean was also involved in a fiery crash, which resulted in an Oscar-worthy segment of dramatization and tension of seven minutes.

“It was definitely a deliberate attempt to move away from that techy stuff,”Martin. “And that’s not because we’re not interested in that stuff, but it’s hard to portray it in a relatable way.

“F1 doesn’t require the audience to be able to comprehend and learn that information. While it might be beneficial to you, the vast majority of people don’t need to know that information.





The human side of F1 was on display more than ever in season four — which Insider watched ahead of the show’s release date.

Horner immediately screams at Hamilton for winning the record eighth driver’s title and Mercedes for winning the eighth consecutive constructors’ championship.

“Stay calm, we will get the fuckers,”He speaks barely a minute into his first episode. It sets the stage for his and Toto Wolff, Mercedes bossTo get uglier with each passing day.

Episode 2 explores the complicated relationship between Daniel Ricciardo (left) and Lando Norris (right), who struggled to see eye-to–eye in their first season at McClaren.

“That’s not good news” said Ricciardo after finishing behind the young Norris in qualifying at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

Later in the series, we see Nikita Mazepin throw tantrum after tantrum because of his car and his father, whose company Uralkali was Haas’ main sponsor last season, threaten to pull the plug on the team.

“It’s a soap opera,”Insider was told by James Gay-Rees (Drive to Survive’s executive producer).

“Television works when it’s relatable. So, you know, the fact that we basically humanize these drivers and take the helmets off, you realize they are not just units you stick in a car to make go, you know, they’re kids who’ve just got x and y going on in their lives.

“It’s the exact same with all sports. Once you can get away from the PR version and get to the truth, people will invest in the characters.

“F1 has always been a very arm’s length sport, but now it feels like it’s up close and personal.”

It’s not always easy to capture the drama

Gay-Rees said, “A notoriously ill-informed person is…” “arm’s length sport” — gaining the trust of F1’s drivers and teams was, and remains, a challenge for the producers.

Mercedes and Ferrari, two of the F1’s biggest teams, refused to be part of the first season, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen — whose world championship victory the series focuses on — did not take part in season four, citing concerns that the series creates false narratives around drivers.

“The whole thing is always a trust building exercise,”Gay-Rees. Gay-Rees said, “And you know the thing, it just takes some time. You can’t speed up that type of relationship.

“The younger drivers who are more socially media aware or whatever, they get it, because everybody’s filming everything all the time these days.

“It’s all normalized now. The younger generation is like, “Bring it on.” Even the ones you might not expect, like Charles [Leclerc]Carlos [Sainz]Ferrari’s employees are completely into the sport, despite being part of a large team.

“It’s the older drivers who are like, ‘I don’t need it.’ But at the same time, you do need to earn the trust and that’s where the balance comes into it.”





Ricciardo is one man who doesn’t shy away, unlike the previous seasons.

The Italian-Australian driver is available to offer a smile or funny comment for the cameras. This is especially true when the cockpit DJ claims they should be. “fucking shot”You can play the Bee Gees “Staying Alive”Before the sprint race in Monza

“Trying to get in the zone, and they take you right out of it,”He said. “Seriously, who thinks this is a good idea?!”

Ricciardo is charming and confident, but he also has vulnerability. One episode in particular highlights why Drive to Survive is so special.

After qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix 12th, the 32 year-old took a moment and sat on the pavement with his head in the air, reflecting on his rough start at McClaren.

“It’s embarrassing,”He told McClaren team members two times. “What if I’m just a cunt?”

Gay-Rees spoke about the moment: “He didn’t tell the cameras to stop rolling, and it’s great because it’s totally unvarnished, he’s having a proper moment.

“He is a charming, all-smiling character that you love and you can see him having a complete fucking wobble.

“That’s what makes the show work.”