Ezra Miller, star of ‘The Flash,’ arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct

“The Flash”And “Justice League”Ezra Miller star had an encounter with the police in Hawaii on Sunday. He was charged with disorderly behavior and harassment after an incident at a Karaoke bar.

According to police, “On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Police claim Miller also posted bail of $500 and was released shortly thereafter.

Miller’s upcoming blockbuster “The Flash”The film is now scheduled to release in June 2023, after originally being scheduled for November 20, 2022. The film stars Michael Keaton returning as Batman. Antje Traue and Ron Livingston also star. Andy Muschietti directs.

Miller’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from .