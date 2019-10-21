Extremely Heavy Rain In Kerala: Red Alert In 7 Districts On Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Extremely heavy rain is forecast in Kerala. The weather center issued a red alert in seven districts on Monday and in four districts on Tuesday.

On Monday, a red alert is issued in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur. The orange alert sounds in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

On Tuesday, a red alert is issued in the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. In addition, an orange alert is issued in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The current situation this week has been exacerbated by the formation of a low-pressure area over the center-east of Arabia, which is ‘very likely’ to become a ‘well-marked bass’ and further intensify a depression during the next 24 hours. At the same time, another area of low pressure is expected to form on the southwest and adjacent to the west-central Bay of Bengal along the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra on October 23.

The presence of both climatic formations has intensified the rain in Kerala. On Monday, heavy rains, which began Sunday night, hit the city of Kochi, disrupting road and rail traffic and causing great inconvenience to thousands of travelers and office employees.

While urban bus services decreased, the Kochi Metro worked smoothly, helping travelers travel between Aluva and Thykoodam. Operations at Cochin International Airport, located in a low area and prone to frequent flooding, progressed without interruption, authorities said.

The power supply in several areas of the city such as Edappally, Kaloor and Ernakulam remained interrupted for hours because substations of the state’s electricity plate were flooded. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden’s residence was also flooded, and the waters entered his house.