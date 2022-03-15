Extreme’ finale? Wheelz tackles motorcycle cage riders

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” went fast and furious in finding the adrenaline-fueled “AGT” spinoff’s $500,000 winner and first-ever champion.

It took four weeks of thrills and spills and a lot of flames to see Monday’s NBC finale face-off between the last two contestants, approved by judges Simon Cowell, Travis Pastrana and Nikki Bella and voted on by superfans from around the country.

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders were the Las Vegas motorcycle stunt team that Terry Crews gave a Golden Buzzer pass for the finals. Aaron, a wheelchair-athlete, claimed the second finals spot. “Wheelz”Fotheringham, who started off “AGT: Extreme”On week one, landing a daring flipAfter a long, hard jump, she was able to get up again. The act earned a Golden Buzzer pass from Bella.

Who won Monday’s pre-taped debate? “AGT: Extreme” finals?

(Stop reading, if you don’t want the ending spoiler-free!

“I’m just trying not to cry right now,”Crews was informed by Wheelz that he would be competing in the finals.

Wheelz, a spina bifida-born child, said that his love for action sports was a major inspiration in his life. “It feels like I have been training my whole life for this,”He said that he was seeking the “AGT: Extreme”Grand prize

To make it more intense, the extreme athlete went beyond his week one frontflip. “something even more difficult”: a backflip from the same precarious 50-foot ramp.

“It’s really sketchy because I’m blind for most of the flip,”He told the judges. Pastrana seemed nervous. “with the backflip it’s so easy to over-rotate and overspin.”

Yes, Wheelz’s helmeted and padded body over-rotated during his jump and crashed into ramp after the flip.

Wheelz was back for jump number 2, promising that he would make small adjustments. “land wheels down this time.” And yet, the second jump devastatingly was even more out-of-control, sending Wheelz into careening down the ramp again.

It was disappointing, but Cowell summarized it: “You landed, you’re safe, that’s the most important thing. It’s unbelievable what you did.”

“Hopefully the superfans have mercy,”Wheelz.

“I’m so proud you were my Golden Buzzer, because you are what this show is all about,” said Bella.

But Silva, a sixth-generation extreme performer, and his Cage Riders were determined to take their motorcycle stunts to the next level.

Silva yelled, “It’s go time,” before taking on the amped-up stunt in the Cage of Death, a tiny motorcycle globe that’s dangerous for three speeding riders. For the finals, he added a fourth rider.

“We’re going to add one more, and I guess kind of go for it,”He stated.

Pastrana pointed out the fourth rider zooming around the Cage of Death added “exponentially”The danger. Bella, the WWE star, covered her face as the fourth motorcycle was added. All four motorcycles rumbled in the cage for about one minute, without any major accidents. “AGT: Extreme” fireworks.

“It’s rare I see something so in my wheelhouse, I was on the edge of my seat,”Pastrana.

“That’s final-esque, I don’t even know that was a word,”Bella was the one who suggested that the stunt be added. “epic.”Cowell claimed that the group raised the score to 11 from their previous 10, and Cowell agreed.

As the two sets of performers were brought back onto the stage, it was up to the superfan voters to decide the wi.

Crews announced Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders were “AGT: Extreme” champions as the fireworks went off.

Silva stated before the stunt that the money was important. “But it’s about honor, representing my family. I want to make them proud.”