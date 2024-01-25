Exposed: The Fake David Corenswet Superman Photos Making Waves Online

Is There a New Superman Suit Coming? David Corenswet’s Screen Test Leaves Fans Wondering

Superman is an iconic superhero, and his suit is just as iconic as the red Coca-Cola bottle or McDonald’s golden arches. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Superman: Legacy,” and they can’t help but wonder what the new Superman suit will look like. However, recent revelations about David Corenswet’s screen test have left fans wondering about the costume and its fit.

David Corenswet’s Screen Test Struggles

James Gunn, while responding to fan queries on Threads, revealed that the suit used in the screen test wasn’t a perfect fit for David Corenswet. “Yes everyone who screen tested was screen tested in the previous suit (although David had a hard time fitting as he’s so tall!),” Gunn disclosed.

How Corenswet’s Height Influenced the Choice of Suit

Given David Corenswet’s height of 6’4″, it’s understandable that he faced difficulties trying to fit into the previous Superman suit. Henry Cavill, the most recent actor to play Superman in the DC Extended Universe, stands at 6’1″. Therefore, it’s likely that Cavill’s outfit was used for the screen test. Brandon Routh, who portrayed Superman in 2006’s “Superman Returns,” is 6’2″. In fact, Corenswet is the exact same height as Christopher Reeve, the first actor to play Superman on the big screen. This comparison sheds light on the challenges Corenswet faced in fitting into the suit.

When Will Fans Get to See the New Superman Suit?

“Superman: Legacy” is set to hit cinemas on July 11, 2025. Until then, fans will have to remain patient and wait for the big reveal of the new Superman suit.