Experts warn that TikTok sharing can lead to negative consequences

TikToker Ashley Kimchi posts often about her father, whom she calls her her “father.” “best friend.”In June, TikTokTheir relationship became a viral sensation. She joked about them having a child together. “separation anxiety”When they were apart. Hundreds of people shared their relationship with their fathers in the comments section. Some of these details were hard to read. “Ooh that’s cute,”One comment reads. “Sad that my dad died.”

“Wish that I had a dad,”Another user added their comments. “Your dad speaks to you?”A third commenter asked the question, while a fourth lamented about how they ended up on. “healthy-dad-relationship TikTok.”

Other commenters shared their stories of abuse and abandonment.

While such forward, emotional responses might seem out of place in other venues, on TikTok, they’re a normal part of the ecosystem, so much so that the practice has a name — “trauma dumping.”

Although trauma dumping doesn’t refer to a psychological condition, it has been a popular online term for sharing trauma experiences. “without asking permission”For the receiver “capacity to hear or interact with that type of information,”According to an adolescent psychologist and YouTuber Mallory Grimste.

Twitter is one of the earliest documented uses of the term “trauma dumping”Ruben Angel, YouTuber and Podcaster, recorded the experience in January 2018. Although they didn’t say explicitly what their experience was, tweeted. “Just because I am a survivor advocate and write about rape culture regularly does not give you permission to trauma dump on me.”

The discussion about trauma dumping has rekindled around TikTok. This platform allows users to freely discuss their traumas in video and in comments. Experts warn that while trauma dumping can be a way to release stress for some users and can seem like a safe space for them to vent, it can also cause harm for the other. “dumper”And the “dumpee.”

Trauma dumping can make people’s trauma worse.

Rachel Charlton Daily, a journalist and activist for disability rights, said that she often gets asked by Insider about her work to raise awareness about domestic violence. She is also a speaker and writer on the topic. “jarring”DMs are sent by people who share “really graphic”Events can be traumatic without warning.

“It can be really triggering for me as trauma is obviously something I’ve experienced and worked hard to live with,”She spoke.

Unsolicited trauma dumping could lead to the victim experiencing “secondary trauma,”According to trauma therapists they can be further traumatized due to the details of what was shared. Shannon Thomas.

Dr. Charles Figley is a psychologist professor who specializes on trauma research. His book “Compassion Fatigue: Coping With Secondary Traumatic Stress Disorder In Those Who Treat The Traumatized” Secondary trauma can lead to secondary trauma. “a syndrome of symptoms nearly identical to PTSD”This includes flashbacks and disturbed sleep patterns, withdrawals from everyday activities, anger outbursts, memory repression, and flashbacks.

Yasmine SummanWith over 100,000 followers on TikTok and a reputation as a social media consultant and music journalist, Summan posts often about their South Asian heritage, struggle with depression, and non-binary identities. Summan said that the app has seen a lot of trauma and they felt the need to cut back on some types of content such as makeup tutorials and fashion videos.

Summan believes that everything changed in the end. “really unhealthy,”Commenters made sexist remarks about Summan and criticized their appearances.

“I just never knew how to reply to that,”Summan also added. “I’ve been there and I absolutely feel for them, I know that pain. Usually, I can manage it, but when people start to say they want to kill themselves and they’re depressed because they don’t look like me… it feels excessive.”

Some TikTokers have reclaimed the term to share their experience

The term is used by some TikTokers “trauma dumping”to refer to their own platform for sharing their personal experiences.

These tags often feature TikTokers sharing intimate stories about their lives. This includes descriptions of abuse, assault and mental health issues. It even has its own trend: people Cheering and clappingIn response to trauma, use the “put a finger down” format to share their experiences and lip-syncing viral songs. Share traumatic childhood experiences.

Summan said that young people who have grown-up on social media can find this kind of venting very useful. “It’s the few ways they know how to express their emotions, through apps where their parents or people from school can’t see and judge them.”

Summan however believes that there could be pitfalls. Insider learned from them that some viewers are not aware of the content warnings in users’ videos about trauma dumps. “What I think is failing at the moment is people aren’t warning their audiences of what they’re getting into,”They said.

An investigation by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), into TikTok’s viewer algorithms found that content on a user’s For You Page changes over time. “less mainstream, less vetted by moderators, and sometimes more disturbing.”

The bot accounts, which the WSJ had set up as part their investigation, quickly fell into a rut. “rabbit hole”There are many themes related to trauma, including depression, suicidal ideastion, and eating disorders.

The people who are involved in trauma dumping may also be affected.

Thomas says trauma dumping results from social media blurring personal boundaries. “The distance of digital life creates a false sense of safety and it leads to a lack of healthy boundaries,”Insider was informed by her.

“When a generation is raised with access to digital content, the lines between online and real-world identity are blurred. No longer is there an internal warning system indicating the person is over-sharing.”

Thomas finds trauma dumping beneficial for some people, but the negatives outweigh any potential benefits.

“Trauma dumping creates an open door for a survivor to be further harmed if their experience is met with a harsh or critical response from others online,”She spoke.

Trauma dumping could also be a possibility “addictive”To the creator Maia PetruchaInsider was told by a mental health activist, whose TikTok followers exceed 100,000.

“I understand why some people use TikTok as a diary,”Petrucha posts funny accounts of her daily life with



OCD

In a statement

“You don’t see the people receiving your story, so it’s like you’re talking to yourself until you see the comments that say ‘I’m so sorry you have to go through that or ‘OMG I’m the same way!’ and that can get addicting. People may end up treating it like therapy.”

There’s also a risk that creators end up defined by their trauma alone.

Petrucha said, “On the one hand, you want people to know the real you. That’s irresistible. On the other hand, if all they’re seeing is your trauma, are they seeing the real you?”

