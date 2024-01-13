Experts warn of ‘damaging consequences’ for your bank if you don’t follow the ‘once a week’ account deletion rule – uncover the secrets now!

Digital Clean-Up: Keeping Your Online Presence Safe in 2024

THE new year has begun and it’s time for a digital clean-up to start 2024 off on the right foot. While it may seem daunting to tackle online rehab, experts agree that deleting one unused account a week can help tamp down potential security risks.

Preventing Fraud and Cybercrime by Deleting Unused Online Accounts

Experts encourage users to delete one unused online account a week to prevent fraud and cybercrime. Deleting accounts you don’t use will prevent scammers and hackers from accessing them, per Kaspersky Daily. Internet criminals often seek out unused accounts for fraud, laundering, and hacking other users. The worst part is that all of that crime would be done in your name, so it’s best to avoid the risk altogether.

Utilizing Password Managers for Enhanced Security

Experts suggest keeping all your passwords on a password manager. This way, all of your passwords will be in one secure location and you’ll be able to log into your accounts in just a few clicks. Another perk of using a password manager is that you will get notifications if a hacker tries to access one of your accounts. You’ll be able to stop the internet criminal in their tracks by either deleting the account or changing the password.

Removing Unused Applications for Increased Security and Savings

It’s also important to remove unused applications to prevent security risks. Keeping unused apps allows your data to be tracked and creates opportunities for scammers to hack into the accounts associated with the apps. Apps also take up precious storage on your device, so if you’re not using them, you’ll save space and money by offloading them.

Canceling Unnecessary Subscriptions for Data Privacy and Financial Management

Experts also suggest canceling any subscriptions you no longer use. By doing so you will not only save money but also prevent companies from gathering more data about you and your spending habits. Apps like SubsCrab and Rocket Money can help you manage all your subscriptions in one place for easy cancellation, budgeting, and payment notifications.

By incorporating these digital clean-up practices into your routine for 2024, you can ensure that your online presence is secure, organized, and efficient, free from unnecessary risks and clutter. So, start the year off right and clean up your digital footprint today!