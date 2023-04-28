Experts say that a co-host of the View is the ringleader for her show, while another doesn’t seem to be as confident as it appears.

Body language expert says that one of the co-hosts on The View has a much higher self-esteem than her fellow panelists.

The View’s co-hosts revealed their hidden talents in social media videos this week.

Alyssa Farrah Griffin was joined by Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines. Ana Navarro also took part.

Alyssa was the first to start, and she began listing all 50 US states alphabetically.

Sunny revealed she was able to spin a baton. Sarah, on the other hand, said that she had the ability to juggle. She could also walk with her hands and do twerk.

Ana revealed that she is a skilled competitor in competitive synchronized swim.

Joy Behar ended by declaring that she’s good at playing.

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, writing: “These ladies think way too much of themselves!!”

Another fan commented: “Ana seems to be extremely pleased with herself.”

While a third said: “You are so full of yourself!”

Body language expert, Judi James told The U.S. Sun: “The gestures we see in the clip are a world away from the behaviors we normally get from the hosts.

They behave differently when set up on camera.

“There are plenty of real power and ego signals from these five hosts, who appear to love themselves.

There are clues as to who is bluffing in terms of confidence and bravado.

“Asking this group of strong women a lightweight question when they’re hyped up and about to go on set is very revealing and clear.

“While Alyssa’s delivery is cute and pseudo-infantile, Sunny isn’t as confident as she makes out she is.

“Sarah tries to be the leader while using facial expressions and gestures involving sneering, counting, and a thumb jerk.

“Ana appears arrogant and uses an overkill pose.

Sarah has the largest ego of all. “Joy has an inflated ego and a powerful posture, but she is not alone.”

“If Whoopi had been there, I’m sure she would’ve been looking down at them all over her spectacles.

“Whoopi would’ve shown them all up with her authority and experience.”

The View panel is a collection of media experts with varying levels of expertise.

Included are veteran media figures, such as journalists and commentators.

Viewers have experienced relative stability following Meghan McCain’s exit, with a stable panel of presenters in place.

Six current options are known for their ability to tackle the most urgent issues of today with expertise.

The co-hosts are clearly talented, but their hidden, personal gestures reveal a lot about them, says our expert.

I AM THE BEST LOOKING

Alyssa 33 was the former strategic communication director for Donald Trump, and also served as Mike Pence’s press secretary.

In 2021, she married Justin Griffen, a business graduate.

Herbie is a CNN contributor who also shares photos on Instagram of her holidays, dates, and dog.

10 Alyssa Farah Griffin danced a giggling routine and was concerned about how she looked as she revealed her secret talent to fans. /theviewabc

Judi says that Alyssa uses body language to compete in beauty pageants.

This makes her appear to be the only female in the team that’s more interested in visuals than wit or wisdom.

“Alyssa spent the most time working with the camera, and she describes the hidden talent that she demonstrates as it is performed.

She smiles and laughs while she does her little dance.

“Her metronomic waggles of the hand suggest that she wants to be liked.

When it comes to appearance, Alyssa has the biggest ego.

The best at this?

Sunny is 54 years old and a mother of two. She’s also a journalist and a lawyer.

Hostin, a wife of an orthopedist, shares her two children, Paloma (16) and Gabriel (20), with husband Emmanuel.

10 Sunny used a hand roll and wasn’t as confident as she made out during a video clip covering her cohost’s hidden talents /theviewabc

Judi says that Sunny’s tightest lip purse and her smile suggest the topic is closed when she has made her statement.

In the video, she performs a mid-air dramatic hand-wobble as a distraction.

This suggests that she may not be as confident as it appears.

Her gestures are passive-aggressive, but her bodylanguage is inconsistent. It suggests she is holding back or is unconfident.

It is clear that the woman wants to conceal her weak side.

Sunny may seem to have a large ego but his face-pulling, and hand gesture is an act.

I’m in Charge

Sara is 45 years old and a mother of three. She works as a journalist and correspondent.

Max Schriffen is the husband of her.

Sara has launched her new solo interview show, Just Curious with Sara.

10 A body language expert said that Sarah appeared to be a leader in a clip showing the hidden talents of daytime television presenters. /theviewabc

Judi says that Sara’s signals of power and position are among the most powerful in the group.

“She speaks in a deep voice, deeper than the one she used on set. And even yells at the others. It suggests that her desire is to lead with a firm hand.

“Sara’s lurch toward the camera signals she’ll challenge authority.

“She’s funny though, which makes her the popular ring-leader.”

Do not mess with ME

Ana, 51, has been a commentator and political strategist for many years.

She married lawyer Al Cárdenas in 2019 and divides her time between Miami and New York.

10 Ana Navarro puffed out her lips as she said to The View viewers that she is good at synchronized swim, but a body-language expert thought she appeared arrogant. /theviewabc

Ana performs a front-out body language routine, displaying a hard gaze and an unmistakable face as she reveals her secret talent.

The lips of the woman pursed to prevent any smile, she challenges you to laugh.

“She appears arrogant, with her hand partially splayed on the hip to welcome any challenge.

It lets you know that she’ll win the debate. “But Ana’s pose is also a sign of insecurity.”

10 A body-language expert claimed that Joy Behar displays A-List type gestures and has an inflated ego before she takes the stage. /theviewabc

Doing it all my Way

Joy Behar is 80 years old and the original ABC host of the ABC Talk Show Panel.

This comedian, actress, and author has had two marriages and a child.

She spends time in both Manhattan and Hamptons.

Judi adds, “Jo may have had the largest ego or power posture in the group.”

“But she’s dismissive and the behavior suggests she’s got more important things to do than joke about like the others.

“Joy’s gestures show congruent confidence as she dashes past the camera with a thrown-back reply in pure A-list, ‘avoid the paparazzi’ style.

Joy hasn’t had to promote herself in any way, be it in play or in other situations.