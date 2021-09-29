Experts reveal the WORST baby names of all time

NAMING YOUR newborn tot can be hard enough these days, with everyone having so many expectations, let alone opinions regarding your choice.

First, there may be conflict between parents on what the child should do.

2 The worst names you can call your child exposed. Credit: Getty – Contributor

Then of course there are the relatives that assume the child will be named after to them – which may lead to a great deal of disappointment.

Despite all these disputes close to home, Emma’s Diary has now revealed the top 100 worst names for your child this year.

Stating that there is “no offence intended” they list is described as what”some may think are the worst names you could call your baby.

Worst baby girls’ names

Aliviyah: This is pronounced like Olivia, but sounds nothing like it.

Baby: May have been cute in Dirty Dancing but should not be more than a pet name

Boomquifa: According to Emma’s Diary, someone out there actually named their child this.

Elizabreath: Why? Why?

Fanny: *snort*

I’munique: That you are!

Karen: Unfortunately this one has been ruined by memes.

Maybelline: Maybe she was born with it, maybe that name should never be used.

Tu Morrow: Anyone else just suddenly start belting out show tunes from Annie?

Yuu: Would not work when calling to her in a crowd!

Worst baby boys’ names

Ajax: With the hope that he will clean up after himself.

Arlo: Emma’s Diary says this name has lost its touch because it has been so overused it’s now considered boring.

Bob: Maybe if you were naming a 30+-year-old but not for a baby.

Chandler: Emmas’ Diary says “A great name for a 90’s TV character but not so much for a baby boy.”

Dick: We laugh because we are immature.

Ebolah: What’s next little baby Covid…

George: We like this but Emma’s Diary reckons it has been ruined by Peppa Pig.

Legend: As great as your baby maybe, it just doesn’t’ work.

Nigel: 80S kids will not be a fan.

Yugo: No you go.

2 The baby names that will end in tears are revealed Credit: Taxi – Getty