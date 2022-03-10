Experts Explain how to build a war crimes case against Putin

Get the Insider App You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Insider spoke to experts about how a war crime case against Vladimir Putin could be made.

Experts said that there were already obvious signs of war crimes in Ukraine and crimes against humanity.

It is unlikely that Putin will ever be brought before the International Criminal Court.

Reports of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have surfaced in the last two weeks. schools Being hit by missile strikes Fire on civiliansThey try to escape to safety.

Many have wondered if Russian President Vladimir Putin could face charges for war crimes.

Insider spoke with two experts on the subject, who described how these cases are constructed, how likely it is for Putin to be charged and what the consequences would be for Putin’s life.

Investigative work is already under way

Hannah Garry, director of the University of Southern California’s International Human Rights Clinic, stated that Ernesto Verdeja (an associate professor at Notre Dame), is the best venue for Putin to be tried for war crimes.

In fact, the ICC has already begun investigating the Ukrainian invasion. This would normally be impossible since neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the ICC. However, after Karim A.A. Khan QC, ICC Prosecutor, expressed increasing concern over the situation in Ukraine’s, his office was referred by 39 member countries. Khan is now able to investigate possible war crimes, crimes versus humanity, and genocide.

“This is unprecedented. There’s never been a coalition of states like this, this large, that have referred something to the prosecutor at the international court,”Garry said.





Verdeja states that the ICC also investigates aggression crimes, which are basically the invasion of a sovereign state. He said “anyone watching the news”This crime can be seen, but the ICC cannot investigate it because Russia and Ukraine aren’t members.

Garry believes there might be a way for Putin to be charged with crimes of aggression down the road in a hybrid court. This court was created specifically to prosecute crimes related to the invasion like the Nuremberg trials against the Nazis.

Other options include prosecuting Putin in Ukraine’s national court system, or through another country’s court system, since some countries — such as The Netherlands — have crimes against aggression outlawed, Garry said.

Germany has tried cases related to the conflict with Syria. On Tuesday, Germany’s justice Minister announced that the country’s Federal Prosecution Office had opened a probe into alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Al Jazeera.

Are there war crimes committed in Ukraine

Verdeja, Garry and others agreed that there are clear signs of war crimes and crimes versus humanity being committed in Ukraine.

“Under the laws of war, you have to use precision weaponry and you’re not allowed to directly target civilians. Of course, there will be civilian casualties, that’s not a war crime. But here the methods being used and the weapons being used seem to indicate direct intent to target civilians and destroy civilian property and infrastructure,”Garry said.

Garry Verdeja and Verdeja have listed possible crimes as reports of Russian military use. Cluster bombsAnd Thermobaric bombs; The targeting of HospitalsAnd schools; Allegations of Sexual assaults by soldiers on women As civilians tried to escape the Russian army’s encroaching armies, they were attacked and killed.

Verdeja stated that war crimes and crimes against humanity can overlap, but they can also occur in non-war situations.

Warning! Graphic image





Genocide is an offense “little trickier”Verdeja stated that they were able to prove it. Garry agreed and stated that there’s a “very high threshold” for proving genocide.

“The prosecutor has to show that Putin or other high-level Russian officials have the intent to destroy a whole group, a particular protected group in whole or in part. And it has to be a national, racial, ethnic, or religious group,”Garry said.

Garry and Verdeja believe prosecutors could have a case for genocide based on Putin’s statements prior to the invasion. The validity of the Ukrainian state was questioned.

Verdeja however noted that it was “important not to get too caught up”The question of whether or not prosecutors will have the ability to prove genocide is important because war crimes and crimes against mankind are also considered “equally atrocious crimes under international human rights law.”

Russia’s invasion in Ukraine was called “The TikTok War”It was documented in real-time on social media.

Garry and Verdeja both agreed that firsthand accounts could be used to build a case against Putin but also that they are difficult to authenticate.

Garry indicated that there are already groups providing training to civilians in the field so they can gather evidence that could be used for prosecution of war crimes.

Disinformation and misinformation are another problem with all the photos and videos coming out of Ukraine.

“We see a lot of examples already of imagery and video clips that either didn’t happen in the location or at the time they were alleged to have happened. They happened in other countries, at other periods of time. Or that they’ve been manipulated in some way and sifting through that is really hard,” Verdeja said.

“So it can be a boon, but it can also be a major challenge.”

Verdeja explained that the process of building a war crime case can take years.

“The office of the prosecutor is looking for documentary evidence for proof of intentionality and orders and organizational plans to carry out atrocities. They have to look at structures of command … They have to do interviews with survivors and victims. People who have been displaced and others who have expert knowledge on the case. Often you’re doing forensic evidence in the field. You’re looking at actual sites where mass atrocities occurred. So you’re looking at burial locations, destroyed buildings, all these things,” Verdeja said.

What is the likelihood of Putin being charged?

Garry stated that Putin will likely be the focus of these investigations because of the ICC “typically is focused on the highest-level leaders of governments and militaries.”

Prosecutors will have to prove that the chain of command leads from the atrocity being committed all the way to Putin.

“It’s typically not hard to show that on the ground war crimes are happening. What’s hard to show is how the high-level leader is connected to it through some theory of responsibility,”Garry said.





Garry explained that today’s military leaders have also learned from past conflicts. They know how to hide their position in the chain, Garry said.

Verdeja, however, believes that there’s a “decent chance”Putin could face charges for war crimes. Garry mentioned that Putin has been open about his motives for invading Ukraine. This could be something that prosecutors can use against him.

The advantage to charging Putin at the ICC is that the heads of state do not get immunity like they do in other courts. Even if Putin is still in power, he can still be charged.

What would happen if Putin was charged?

Verdeja claimed that Putin’s charges would not stand, even if he was charged by ICC. “pretty unlikely”He would never be tried on these charges.

Garry and Verdeja stated that Putin would be likely to hide in Russia or visit only friendly countries where it is unlikely he will be arrested.

Garry stated that the ICC has another advantage: there is no statute of limitations, and his arrest warrant would not expire.

“What we have seen over time is that as political leaders like Putin lose allies, lose friends, lose power, eventually they do get arrested,”Garry said.

Both Garry and Verdeja pointed to Slobodan Milošević, the former president of Serbia and Yugoslavia, who was tried for war crimes in connection to the Bosnian War. The trial ended without a verdict when Milošević, died in his prison cell in The Hague after suffering a heart attack.

Verdeja suggests that Putin may view being charged as something positive.

“I think he would use it more as proof that the West is against him,” Verdeja said.

Garry suggested that Putin could face life in prison if he was convicted of the ICC in the unlikely event that he is charged. However, the court can usually sentence him for up to 30 years. This sentence would be served in prison of a member country.

Verdeja believes that Putin will be killed before he is ever brought to trial for war crimes.

“Ether someone kills him or he just dies of natural causes,” Verdeja said.

What will the investigation have on his decision-making process?

Verdeja and Garry were somewhat divided over whether the investigation into war crimes would have an impact on Putin’s decision-making in the next days.

Garry stated that there is a reason these investigations are initiated in the middle of an armed conflict.

“Hopefully this will put pressure on Russia and Putin to withdraw,”She spoke.

Verdeja stated that he does not believe Putin is considering the ICC investigation.

“I don’t think Putin cares at all about the ICC. He’s simply too powerful, too rich, and just doesn’t care. So I don’t think it’ll affect him at all at this point,” Verdeja said.