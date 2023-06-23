Expert says that diving rules are written in blood, and families can sue Titanic company despite the crew having signed death waivers.

Experts said that the families of Titan victims who signed death waivers could still sue OceanGate, despite their grief.

The firm’s CEO Stockton Rush, Brit billionaire Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman tragically died on a dive to the Titanic wreck.

The vessel vanished less than two hours into its descent to the Titanic wreckage on Sunday – sparking a frantic search in the Atlantic.

A deep-sea robot sub found five major pieces of debris of Titan two miles beneath the surface on Thursday – with all five crew confirmed dead after a “catastrophic” implosion.

The passengers, who paid £200,000 each for the journey 3,810m below the surface, are understood to have signed liability waivers before getting on board.

An exemption drawn up in April, last year. TMZThe company’s request that passengers assume “full liability” for any risk of fatality is shown.

This statement states that the experimental submersible boat hasn’t been certified or approved by any regulatory authority.

A warning was also given to passengers, stating that “materials that are not commonly used on human occupied submarines” may be employed.

The waiver mentions the death possibility eight times, including three times just on the first pages.

However, waivers may not be as solid and reliable. Judges can dismiss a case when it is discovered that all risks have not been disclosed.

Matthew Shaffer, an expert in maritime law and personal injury, explained how OceanGate could be sued by the families of passengers.

The waiver would not be valid if the boat’s construction or design was kept secret from the passengers. Or if the ship was knowingly used despite the fact that there was information to the contrary.

Personal injury lawyer Joseph Low added: “There are so many different examples of what families might still have claims for despite the waivers, but until we know the cause we can’t determine whether the waivers apply.”

OceanGate might argue that waivers remain valid as they outline all the dangers of diving in the deepest parts the ocean using a sub-sized vehicle.

OceanGate, which is a relatively small business, may not have the financial resources to cover any significant damage awards.

Families can also collect benefits from an insurance plan if the business has one.

If they are found negligent, the Titan families can also sue any party that helped design or build Titan parts.

OceanGate might try to defend itself by relying on a new law that allows owners to ask the court for a limit to damages based only on the value of their vessel.

Titan, however, was completely destroyed by a violent explosion.

OceanGate will also have to prove they were unaware of the potential defect with the sub, which experts warn would be difficult.

Ted Spaulding told Newsweek, as a lawyer for personal injuries, that “the waiver issue is nowhere near a closed-and-shut situation or ‘rock-solid’ position” for the firm.

He said, “Especially since more and more information is being revealed daily regarding other safety issues previously. This vessel was lost for several hours before.”

A former OceanGate worker’s 2018 suit over safety errors could be used by the suing families.

The same reason is behind both wrecks. James Cameron

David Lochridge claims he was terminated after raising his concerns about safety and demanding more thorough checks.

Central Recorder saw court papers in which he claimed that the ship was not capable to descend to extreme depths to see the Titanic wreckage.

According to court documents, the settlement was made on terms that were not disclosed.

On Thursday afternoon, OceanGate confirmed the five crew on board Titan were dead.

After the sun set, the submarine did not resurface. The last “ping” it sent to Polar Prince placed it directly over the wreckage.

Rear Admiral John Mauger, of the US Coast Guard, said the debris was 1,600ft from the Titanic – and “consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber”.

William Kohnen of the Manned Underwater Vehicles Committee said that regulations for submersibles are “written in Blood”.

OceanGate “was not willing to go through a standard process of certification” for its sub, he revealed.

It was the company that operated in international waterways to get around the regulations.

In 2018, Mr Kohnen’s LA-based Committee raised safety concerns about OceanGate’s Titan development.

There was a warning that the project “could have adverse outcomes, ranging in severity from minor to severe and could cause serious consequences”.

He told Today on BBC Radio 4 that “we’re smart only because we remember the mistakes we made last time and what we’ve written.”

It is possible that the wisdom of a few people has influenced them to make a different decision.

Titanic film director James Cameron, who has completed 33 dives to the wreck, said OceanGate “shouldn’t have been doing what it was doing”.

He said that he “didn’t know they were not certified”.

Cameron has compared the Sub tragedy with the Titanic.

It’s about ignored warnings,” he stated.

This expedition’s tragic ending has shown that these lessons remain to be learned Charlie Haas

The ship [Titanic] It is not the steel, or even the compartments that are to blame, but the bad navigation.

The captain had been warned that there would be icebergs, but he continued to sail despite the moonless night.

He said that, in the exact same spot, “one wreck lies next to another wreck for the same damned reason”.

Guillermo Sohnlein admitted that the submersible regulations were “pretty sparse”.

He told Times Radio that “there are some regulations, but there are not many submarines with that depth. So the regulations are sparse. Many of them have become antiquated or are designed to fit specific situations.”

The regulatory systems are complex.

Titan was subjected to 14 years of rigorous and robust testing during its development. Mr Sohnlein said that Titan’s CEO, Mr Rush, is “extremely dedicated” to safety.

“He also was extremely diligent in managing risks and was keenly aware that operating in an ocean deep environment can be dangerous,” said he.

It comes as the president of the Titanic International Society said it is time to “consider seriously” whether trips to the wreck should end “in the name of safety”.

Charlie Haas said there’s “relatively little remaining to be learned from or about” the Titanic.

“Just as Titanic taught the world safety lessons, so, too, should Titan’s loss,” he said.

“Titanic taught the world the dangers associated with hubris and technological overdependence.

“This expedition’s tragic ending has shown that these lessons remain to be learned.”

