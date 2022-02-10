Expert Reveals Why Pete Davidson Is So Irresistible To Celebrity Women

How has Pete Davidson pulled all of those Hollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes? According to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, it is his many different traits that give women those tempting boyfriend vibes. Firstly, Davidson is funny which, as exclusively Trombetti told Nicki Swift in February, “wins out over looks anytime.” Davidson’s ex Kate Beckinsale seemed to validate Trombetti’s theory, telling Howard Stern (via The Cut) in October 2021, “I’ve always found I can forgive an awful lot if somebody’s funny.”

Additionally, per Trombetti, Davidson has an appealing combination of vulnerability and rough edges. “Pete is a child of 9/11 that lost his Dad,” she explained. “That gives us all empathy for him and makes women want to nurture and care for him… Anytime you can be vulnerable in a relationship and not put on a facade, women love it.” Combine that with his tattooed bad-boy aesthetic, Davidson has a vibe women can’t help but love, Trombetti theorized.

With Trombetti opining that Davidson and Kim Kardashian “are totally going to be a thing,” the matchmaker’s advice for men who want to take a page out of Davidson’s book is to be as “vulnerable and honest” as the comedian has been. “Forget your ego which can create boundaries and just go for it,” she offered. Sage advice!

