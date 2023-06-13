EXO’s Let Me In lyrics making fans cry as K-pop act drops pre-release track

Right before EXO’s much-awaited comeback in 2023, EXO dropped the pre-released track Let Me In to surprise fans. The emotional lyrics of Let Me In make EXO-Ls cry as the group sings about how to make their way through waves to fan hearts.

EXO‘s seventh studio album, Exist, will be released in July and, within hours of the album’s announcement, the album made history as the highest pre-order for any EXO album in Ktown4U surpassing 33k orders.

EXO’s Let Me In lyrics making fans cry

EXO’s surprise track Let Me In’s lyrics made buzz on Twitter, as the K-pop fandom got to hear the group’s vocals together after what felt like ages. EXO, who are known for their vocal prowess as a group, didn’t shy away from being sentimental in the lyrics saying, “Vanishing into the dark, you’re gone/ Wait, don’t hide from me again/ Struggling, but even if you sink, it’s fine/ Make your way to me through the waves.”

In the pre-chorus, Kai and Xiumin get vulnerable revealing, “I am not much without you/ Day or night no longer matters/ Lay this hollow heart upon the waves/ All this and more I crave.”

In verse 2, Chanyeol and Sehun delve deeper into the craving, singing, “If you will let me in your heart, deeper I’ll go/ Surf over the high waves/ Engulf into a trap/ I’m the one always getting carried away.”

EXO-Ls react to surprise track theorizing about EXO’s multiverse

The new music video for EXO’s Let Me In has made fans start their theories about EXO’s multiverse again which eventually gets destroyed.

Gushing on the new song’s multi-layered meaning, one fan wrote: “My take for EXO storyline is that the EXO multiverse is real and we never actually met the REAL exo except in Lucky One and Obsession… Maybe not even in l.o and obsession, I think the red force is tracking another version of EXO, they think it’s the real EXO but in fact, the REAL EXO has never shown.”

Another fan adds to the theory by saying, “As we can see on the MV, the world is destroyed which makes me think that Let Me In happens after Obsession, since the world is getting destroyed there. My take is, the fact that they rewind time.”

Release date of EXO’s upcoming album Exist

EXO’s upcoming album Exist will release on July 10th at 6pm KST/ 5am ET/ 2.30pm IST/ 10am BST.

