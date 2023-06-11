EXO 2023 comeback confirmed – Kai’s vocals featured in 7th

K-pop’s genius vocalist group EXO has finally confirmed the comeback date for their 7th full album.

K-pop enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a full comeback by EXO, with Xiumin and Suho as well as Chen, Chanyeol D.O. Kai, Sehun. Kai won’t be attending the promotional events because he is currently in the military. But fans will hear his recorded voice on the featured songs.

EXO’s comeback album will be released on Monday, July 10th, 2023. The full group comeback will be marked by their seventh album release, which will also feature Kai’s voice, although he won’t participate in the upcoming activities for the album.

Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chen, the trio who have recently left SM Entertainment, assured fans that they will remain with the group, stating: “We would never betray [the EXO] members and will prioritize EXO in any situation.”

EXO will release a brand new reality series

EXO fans will also be able to see the K-pop stars in an exciting new reality series. EXO-Ls Xiumin Suho Baekhyun Chen Chanyeol D.O. Sehun and others were spotted on June 8 at Gimpo International Airport. Label SM announced that the EXO group would be filming a Korean reality show.

EXO participated in many variety shows before, such as EXO Ladder Showtime Travel Without Manager and others.

Below you can find the most popular EXO Ladder Episodes.

EXO Fans prepare for the next era of Kpop stars

After ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling,’ EXO-Ls are finally gearing up for a new era of the K-pop group, while speculating the theme of the upcoming album.

Gushing over the long wait, one fan posted on Twitter: “We’ve been waiting for this comeback for a long time. It’s finally time. I’m so happy and excited. Please let’s give them what they deserve.”

A second fan added to the hype, stating: “Obsessed with the fact that there’s only one EXO and no one can top them!”

Follow HITCASIA for more Asian entertainment news. Facebook, TwitterThen, You can also Instagram.