Exclusive: Victor Newman Grills Cole Howard – Scandalous Y&R Spoilers Revealed!

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Victor Newman Playing Cupid for Victoria?

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is not letting his wife’s recent struggles slow him down, as he’s already back to meddling in Victoria Newman’s love life. What is The Moustache up to? Here are all the details and what’s coming up next on Young and the Restless.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Victor Newman Questions Cole

It appears that Victor Newman will take it upon himself to address the elephant in the room – Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Hienle) baby-daddy Cole Howard (Eddie Peck Jr). So far the former couple haven’t done a whole lot of catching up on their personal lives, as they’ve been focused on their daughter Claire Grace (Hayley Erin). However, The Moustache decides to break the ice by bumping into Cole Howard and asking some pretty blunt questions about his intentions. The big question is – is Cole coming back to Genoa City full time? Does he still have feelings for Victoria after all these years? And what exactly are his intentions with his ex-wife and Claire Grace? Victor loves meddling in Victoria’s love life, and just caused her break-up with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) last month. But, we may see a change of heart from the over-protective dad. Is Cole Howard the remedy the doctor ordered?

Y&R Spoilers – Victor Newman Approves?

Victoria’s taste in men always seems to put Newman Enterprises at risk. However, Cole could care less about Newman Enterprises, and probably couldn’t even tell you what the Newman Family does. When he left Genoa City years ago, it was to take a teaching job in Europe. If Victor Newman was going to approve of any of the men in her life these days, Cole Howard is the most logical choice for him. Maybe Victor will actually try to play matchmaker this time around, rather than bully Cole and try to scare him off. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below and keep checking back here for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and updates.