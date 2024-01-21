Exclusive: Uncover Gisele Bündchen’s Remarkable Parenting Journey Post-Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen’s Parenting Style: Passing Down Family Values

Gisele Bündchen prioritizes family above all else. She is determined to instill the same important values she learned from her own mother into her children, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

The Influence of Family Values

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gisele emphasized the significance of one’s roots, stating, “You are where you come from. All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn’t change. In many ways, it’s also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong.”

Pushing back and Teaching Moments

Admittedly, Gisele encounters some resistance from her children at times. However, she firmly believes that it is her responsibility to impart these values to her kids, reflecting on the influence of her own mother’s teachings.

Emphasizing the Importance of Time and Joy

One critical aspect of Gisele’s parenting style is teaching her children about the importance of family bonds. According to Gisele, “Time is the most important thing you have—it’s your biggest currency.” She further stressed that spending time with loved ones is fundamental to overall wellness and happiness.

In Conclusion

Gisele Bündchen stands firm in her commitment to passing down the values of family, emphasizing the importance of time and joy as essential components of a fulfilling life.