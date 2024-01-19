Exclusive: Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Adorable Twins – Don’t Miss Her Emotional Journey!

Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Twins with Boyfriend Elijah Scott

Welcoming the Twins

The stork made a double stop at Kailyn Lowry’s house as the Teen Mom 2 star and boyfriend Elijah Scott welcomed their baby boy and baby girl into the world. Kailyn expressed her happiness saying, “I’m in my girl mom era,” on her podcast Barely Famous, after the arrival of her first daughter. The star of the show is now officially a mom of seven.

A Birth Story

Detailing her birth story, Kailyn shared that she welcomed the little ones via C-section. The experience left her emotional and vulnerable as she admitted, “I cried a lot—mainly just out of absolute fear of having a C-section.” Her fears were heightened due to the fact that one of the babies was in the breech position. This was a new experience for her as she had never had a C-section before.

The Arrival

While the 31-year-old did not disclose the exact birth date of her twins, she did share that her son made his debut first, followed by her daughter. With the new additions, Elijah and Kailyn have said that they are “done” having kids. “I got a tubal,” she said. “They cut my tubes out.”

In conclusion, the Teen Mom 2 star has a lot to celebrate as she embraces this new chapter in her life as a mother of seven with her boyfriend Elijah Scott by her side.