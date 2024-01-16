Exclusive: Stephen Mulhern reveals truth about Ricky Hatton ‘punch’ after electrifying Dancing on Ice debut

Hilarious Moment on Dancing On Ice: Stephen Mulhern’s Response to Ricky Hatton’s “Punch” Goes Viral

The latest episode of the ITV skating competition, Dancing On Ice, took an unexpected turn with a hilarious on-air moment involving host Stephen Mulhern and pro boxer Ricky Hatton.

The unexpected “punch” by Ricky Hatton left fans in stitches and garnered quite a response, both on social media and off the ice.

Stephen Mulhern and Ricky Hatton: A Memorable On-Air Moment

During a skit on the show, Ricky Hatton was asked to hold the microphone, but Stephen Mulhern couldn’t resist trying to wind him up. Eventually, the tension built up to the point where co-presenter Holly Willoughby jokingly urged Ricky to “Just hit him.”

Following the cue, Ricky launched a convincing-looking left hook, causing Stephen to take a tumble live on air, much to the disbelief and amusement of viewers and the show’s other participants.

Ricky Hatton: The Comedic Ice Skater

Dressed in a boxing outfit, complete with knee pads, Ricky delivered quite the performance on the ice, showcasing his skating skills and humor. The routine included references to boxing moves and even a set of press-ups to the Rocky movie theme tune. These antics led to an entertaining and memorable segment that left the audience and judges amused.

Celeb Support and Skating Antics

Notable boxer Tyson Fury sent a video message wishing Ricky Hatton good luck on his Dancing On Ice journey, adding to the fun and excitement surrounding Ricky’s participation on the show. However, despite the comedic and entertaining moments, Ricky found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard after receiving 12.5 points from the judges.

Unfortunately, he may face elimination next week, following a public vote, setting the stage for more excitement and competition on the ice.