BotchedDoctors Terry Dubrow, Paul Nassif and their team of plastic surgeons will be taking on their most difficult cases to date in Season 8. They’ll use the years of their combined experience to fix surgery complications. Dubrow and Nassif talked to PopCulture.com ahead of E! series’ Aug. 3 season premiere as they touched on some of the biggest cosmetic trends of the day – including “Ozempic shaming.”

Dubrow teased PopCulture, “Season eight is a completely different season.” “Season eight is an advanced and complex season. … It’s going to be scarier than any horror movie you’ve seen. Botched.” Nassif takes on what Nassif’s partner refers to as “the most challenging case” that either one of them have ever dealt with in 8 seasons. When doctors at an international university attempted to remove a fast-growing tumor on a patient’s face, it bled so much that they immediately closed – what Dubrow calls a “peek and shriek.” This tumor continued growing and literally took over [the patient’s] Nassif changed her life for ever.

Dubrow likens playing sport to surgery, saying that as you practice, you get better. He and Nassif have taken on many cases they would not normally take. He continued, “Unlike a sport you cannot practice plastic surgery.” If you are lucky enough to be involved with a high-volume of patients who require a lot of attention, then you will have the experience of performing surgery and can apply it to these more challenging cases. “You’re likely to encounter a greater number of complicated cases as well as complications when fixing people.”

Dubrow said that during one of the complicated surgeries in Season 8, he was faced with a true emergency, which required him to remove the patient. Botched camera people. He explained that in anesthesia and surgery, they use the expression “99% boredom, 1 percent sheer terror”. This is what he said. [the] We were terrified by 1% that this was the moment that everything could end. It was an emergency and we needed to get into salvaging mode immediately.

Nassif, a plastic surgeon in the UK and Ireland who has been practicing for over 20 years, told PopCulture he loves having “educated” clients that listen more to him when it comes time to modify their bodies. In the past, patients who wanted body modifications would ignore us 90% of the time. [would] He explained: “Go on, proceed with the procedure that is not right, and then you’ll have a problem.” “I believe that I have seen one or two or three or four… [patients] We told them not to perform something and they died due to more procedures. Horrible. We were discussing that maybe 75 percent of our patients are following the advice we give and don’t take this next step, because they fear it.”

Dubrow hopes that the “evolution” of openness in plastic surgery will now lead to a similar approach towards drugs such as Ozempic which is used for weight-loss. “I’m convinced that these drugs will remain in use, even though we’re not sure how they should be used,” Dubrow said. The drugs cause more problems in non-diabetics that we think. We will be better able to learn to use the devices and use them safely and effectively if people stop shaming them for their use. Stop the Ozempic-shaming. We need to learn more about how they work and inform your doctor that you take these drugs. Botched Returns for a new season on Wednesday, August 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET on E!