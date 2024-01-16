Exclusive: Laura Demands Ava To Dismiss Charges Against Esme | GH Spoilers

General Hospital Spoilers: Laura Begs Ava To Drop Esme’s Charges

In the latest General Hospital spoilers, Laura Collins approaches Ava Jerome to plead for Esme’s release from the charges. Unfortunately, Ava is furious when Laura brings up the topic and vehemently refuses to consider dropping the charges.

Laura Collins Approaches Ava Jerome

At the Port Charles courthouse, Laura approaches Ava, who’s outside the doors of the courtroom with her cell phone, with Esme already inside waiting. Laura asks if they could talk for a minute, mentioning she’d hoped they’d run into each other. Ava agrees, and Laura pleads with her to drop the charges against Esme.

GH Spoilers – Sorry But Not Sorry

Ava’s not sorry, but she tells Laura she’s sorry, but she has no intention of dropping the charges; she says Esme deserves this, she’s not backing down. Ava’s furious and continues, she deserves far worse after everything she did to hurt Trina Robinson; Esme had gotten her suspended from the university and framed for her crime. Now Laura bristles, and interrupts, pointing and shaking her finger at Ava as she says that’s a completely separate issue; let her answer for those crimes when the time comes.

General Hospital Spoilers – Nervous And Scared

Laura approaches Esme with concern, she can see that Esme is worried and scared, and wringing her hands, and looking like she’s ready to break out in a cold sweat. She’s obviously experiencing serious anxiety. She’s not holding up so well, but Esme is worried about one thing more than anything else. Spencer Cassadine had promised her at the police station that he’d bring her baby, Ace Prince-Cassadine to court. Esme tells Laura she’d feel a lot better if Spencer was there with Ace, like he had promised her. Laura looks more concerned-and Esme starts to panic, asking where is Ace?

Now with the rewritten content, focus keywords include “General Hospital,” “Laura Collins,” “Ava Jerome,” “Esme Prince,” “GH spoilers,” and “Port Charles courthouse.” These keywords help target the article’s focus on the ongoing storyline in the soap opera and provide readers with engaging and informative content.