Exclusive: Incest Beast Josef Fritzl’s Prison Pal Revealed – Cannibal Creates Goulash from Prostitute’s Remains

The Shocking Revelation: Did Josef Fritzl’s Prison Buddy Make Goulash From a Prostitute’s Remains? The Gut-Wrenching Truth

An In-Depth Look at the Horrific Crimes of Josef Fritzl and His So-Called “Prison Friend”

Joseph Fritzl, who garnered notoriety for locking his own daughter, Elisabeth, in his basement for a harrowing 24 years and fathering multiple children with her, may soon be granted freedom, as courts are set to decide on his new residence for his remaining years.

Connection of Josef Fritzl with Alfred U.

It’s been revealed that Fritzl’s only companion within the prison walls is Alfred U., a convict guilty of being a notorious cannibal murderer who was imprisoned for life after dismembering a Hungarian prostitute and making a ghastly goulash from her dismembered body parts.

Details of Their Solitary Lives

According to Fritzl’s attorney, Astrid Wagner, both Fritzl and U. sequester themselves from the rest of the inmates. Wagner shed light on how they while away their days, with Fritzl opting to watch TV, grow tomatoes, and even aspire to be a centenarian. Meanwhile, Alfred U. – the cannibal killer – spends an extensive portion of his life sentence behind bars for a myriad of sadistic and sexually motivated offenses.

Elaboration and Defense: The Shocking Claims

Facing the monstrous possibility of being incarcerated for the rest of his life, U. and his lawyer, Astrid Wagner, had considered an appeal on the grounds that the callous murder committed was not premeditated. Wagner’s contention is that it would have been a run-of-the-mill case devoid of the ghastly details of dismemberment and goulash.

An Expert Opinion on Fritzl’s Harmlessness

Despite his heinous past, forensic psychiatrist Heidi Kastner claims that the monstrous Fritzl has now become harmless. Kastner has attested to his frailty, and his lawyer, Wagner, doesn’t harbor any apprehensions about sharing an apartment or a residence with him. She’s of the opinion that Fritzl is no longer driven by sexual impulses.

Legal Decisions for the Future: Where Will Fritzl Go?

An assessment by expert Kastner suggests Fritzl’s age-related illness “overshadows his abnormality,” indicating that he poses no significant threat to anyone. Although he currently resides in an institution for individuals with mental abnormalities, there are deliberations on the appropriate permanent location for him – potentially a prison infirmary or a nursing home. The impending decision regarding Fritzl’s new abode is pivotal, as per authorities discussing the unprecedented move of the perverted octogenarian.

The shocking account of Josef Fritzl is a sobering reminder of the grim reality that lies behind the veneer of the mundane, and the complex stipulations that govern his future will indubitably be of intense public interest.