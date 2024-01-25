Exclusive BTS Pic Revealed by Ryan Reynolds for Highly Anticipated Deadpool 3

“Hugh Jackman teases Deadpool 3 appearance and reveals behind-the-scenes update!”

Expectations for “Deadpool 3” are not only high because Ryan Reynolds is back as the fan-favorite character. The threequel marks the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and as some of those leaked set images have revealed, he’ll wear a comic-accurate yellow suit. Not even the character’s death in “Logan” could keep Jackman away forever, and the X-Men mainstay has shared his thoughts on wrapping up the superhero flick.

Hugh Jackman’s Final Appearance in Deadpool 3

Unfortunately for those expecting something similar to Reynolds’ tweet, Jackman didn’t upload a Wolverine crotch shot. Instead, he posted a video to Instagram of him getting a much-needed shave. Jackman also got a bit cheeky with his caption. “What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie,” he stated. “Well … not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%.” He thanked the cast and crew, providing special shoutouts to Reynolds and “Deadpool 3” director Shawn Levy.

The Future of Jackman’s Wolverine Character

That shave may signal the final time Jackman will need to sport the iconic Wolverine mutton chops. However, as his inclusion in “Deadpool 3” firmly shows, you can never say never when it comes to superhero movies.