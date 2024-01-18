Exclusive: Brian Cox Reveals Two Conditions for Return as Logan Roy in Succession Movie – Find Out Now!

“Logan Roy’s Shocking Return: What You Need to Know about ‘Succession’ Spin-Offs and Movies”

Even if Brian Cox wanted to return for some sort of spin-off or movie, how can Logan Roy appear in any future “Succession” project when his character died in Season 4, Episode 3?

The Shocking Scene

Fans around the world were shocked during that episode, titled “Connor’s Wedding,” when Logan’s children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) receive a call that their father is “sick.” While aboard a flight on his private jet, Logan falls seriously ill, and it’s left to Shiv’s estranged husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) to deliver the news that flight attendants are trying to revive the fallen billionaire. What unfolds next is a gripping, horrifying, and unexpectedly gutting series of events in which Shiv, Kendall, and Roman sob into an iPhone in turn, attempting to talk their father out of dying and uttering their final words to him.

The Future of ‘Succession’

Certainly there could be a “Succession” prequel that features Logan, but if Jesse Armstrong ever makes a show or film focused on the events after the series finale, Cox will have to sit that out.