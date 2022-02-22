Exclusive: Alleged ‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev Speaks on Money, Romance and Allegations in 1st Sit Down

Simon Leviev, the handsome jetsetter at the center of the sensational Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler,” is speaking out exclusively to .

The 31-year-old wheeler-dealer met beautiful women on the dating app Tinder, wooing them with private jets, fancy cars and champagne. Three women in the documentary say they believed Leviev was the son of a billionaire Israeli diamond mogul, and in falling for him, they ultimately went on to lend him nearly $500,000 combined. The women say they never saw the money again.

Authorities have estimated he may have scammed $10 million from alleged victims around the world.

Leviev refused to be interviewed for “The Tinder Swindler,” and when the filmmakers went to his last known address in Israel, he was nowhere to be found.

But in an exclusive interview with , Leviev said he “was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on tinder.

“I was surprised how many girls wanted me and how many girls offered to travel to meet me without them knowing me,” he said. “I’m not this monster that everybody has created.”

Leviev said the women interviewed in the Netflix documentary were not conned and they were not threatened, and said he never presented himself as the son of a billionaire diamond mogul.

“I’m a legit businessman,” he said when asked how he funds his lavish lifestyle. “I bought bitcoin in 2011, which [was then worth] nothing, I don’t need to say how much it’s worth now.”

Leviev is currently dating Israeli model Kate Konlin.

When asked what she makes of the women’s claims in the documentary, Konlin told , “My god, it’s like how someone can build such a fake story.” She also noted Leviev has never borrowed money from her.

The women featured in “The Tindler Swindler” said they are still in debt due to the money they said Leviev scammed from them.

“I’m not a fraud and I’m not a fake,” Leviev told . “People don’t know me so they cannot judge me. I’m the biggest gentleman in the world.”