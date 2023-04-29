Exact date Vernon Kay will take over Ken Bruce’s BBC Radio 2 show revealed

DJ Vernon Kay will take over Ken Bruce’s Radio 2 mid-morning show from May 15, the BBC announced yesterday.

Ken, 72, led the program for 31 years, before leaving it in March.

Gary Davies is now the stand-in for Gary Davies on Mondays from 9.30 am to 12 pm.

Vernon, 49, will bring “big tunes, big names and big laughs”.

Quiz Ten To The Top, a replacement for Ken’s PopMaster, carries on.

There will be Piano Room sessions from Def Leppard on May 18, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on June 1.

Vernon has previously filled in for Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Steve Wright.

He said: “To be hosting the new show is a privilege.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable start to what promises to be an amazing journey.”

Ken now appears on Greatest Hits Radio run by Bauer.

Vernon is no stranger to radio, and previously presented his own Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012.

From 2015 until 2017 he fronted a show on Radio X.

His TV credits include Family Fortunes and many other big-name shows.

