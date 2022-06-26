Ex-Vlog Squad Member Sues YouTuber David Dobrik for $10M Over Excavator Stunt Gone Wrong

A former member of YouTube star David Dobrik’s “Vlog Squad” is suing Dobrik for $10 million after being injured in a stunt gone terribly wrong.

Jeff Wittek says he’s suffered wage losses and racked up a stack of hospital bills from the June 2020 stunt, in which Witteck was swung around by a rope attached to an excavator with Dobrik at the controls.

Wittek ended up slamming into the excavator when it abruptly stopped moving. He reportedly suffered nine skull fractures and broke his hip and foot in the incident, which took place in a shallow lake in Utah and was recorded on video.

Onlookers rushed into the water and shouted to call for help.

Dobrik says the stunt was Wittek’s idea. He spoke about the incident on a podcast.

“It’s an accident, that’s what it was. It’s an accident. There’s never a world where I would want that to happen to a person,” Dobrik said.