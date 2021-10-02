Ex-Paramount Exec Jared Sleisenger Joins CrossCheck Studios As Head Of Television

EXCLUSIVEJared Sleisenger, a former Paramount executive, has joined CrossCheck Studios as its head television.

CrossCheck, which is focused on Gen Z content creators in various sectors, was founded as a joint venture by Unrealistic Ideas. It is a production company that Stephen Levenson, Archie Gips, and Mark Wahlberg started. CrossCheck’s co-presidents are Josh Richards (entrepreneur and social media influencer), and Michael Gruen, Chris Sawtelle and Chris Sawtelle.

Sleisenger, as VP of Television, will supervise all scripted or unscripted TV productions.

“We’re excited to have Jared leading our television division,”Richards said. “Jared is a creative force who has led marquee projects across multiple platforms. We can’t wait to see all that he’ll accomplish.”

Sleisenger was a Paramount Television Studios employee for three years. He contributed to the development and maintenance of American GigoloShowtime The Devil in White CityHulu The TalismanFor Netflix and the untitled Justin Timberlake/Chuck Barris project. Sleisenger was previously employed in the TV lighting department at Gersh Agency.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Josh, Michael, Chris and the entire CrossCheck team,” Sleisenger said. “I admire their entrepreneurial spirit and the high-quality partnerships they’ve forged across verticals. I’m excited to be building on an incredibly bold and dynamic slate of series projects with them.”

Sawtelle, who quit ICM Partners last month to join CrossCheck, said that Sleisenger “all the qualities of a top entertainment executive.”He said, “His mix of creativity and business savvy will help us grow the TV practice and ensure that we’re competitively positioned across genres.”