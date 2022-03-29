Ex Disney Princess Auditioned 60 times Before Getting a Job at Parks

Insider spoke to current and former employees at Disney parks about how they got hired.

One former Disney princess said she auditioned 60 times — with no feedback — before getting cast.

Getting a job as a princess at the Disney theme parks is no easy feat — hundreds of performers vie for roles at every audition.

For Helen PlanchetIt took seven years of auditioning for the role of Elena of Avalor by, an ex-Disney Equity performer.

Planchet claimed that she participated in 60 auditions before being cast as Princess Elena

Insider heard Planchet tell Insider that she began her auditioning journey back in 2010 but didn’t land the role of Princess Elena of Avalor until 2017.

She thought she would go to “about 60 auditions”Because she was there “at least 10 a year”The Disney theme parks are available around the world.

“In 2010 there was no Moana. There was no Elena of Avalor. There was no Mirabel from ‘Encanto,'” Planchet said. “Because I’m a person of color, I got passed over for pretty much every audition. They spent a lot of time casting white women.”

She said, ” “Disney doesn’t really like to waste time”You can give feedback to auditionees.

“Even though I was rejected a bajillion times, I never heard like, ‘Oh, you’re not good enough for this thing.’ I just didn’t hear back,”She said.

Planchet admitted that she was happy to be cast as a seasonal princess, and that she wouldn't try again.





Helen Planchet was a seasonal employee at Disneyland.



Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images







Planchet began auditioning for Disney.

After being rejected multiple times, she decided that she would concentrate her efforts on singing in Disneyland shows for union equity roles.

Planchet was ultimately cast. “Princess Elena’s Musical Grand Arrival,”For two years, the festival was held seasonally during Disney Festival of Holidays.

She stated that she received positive feedback from her performances but was not called often to audition for other singer roles. When her role ended, she did not audition for another job in the parks.