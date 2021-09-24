Ex-Arsenal defender disagrees with Rio Ferdinand on Premier League’s best defender

William Gallas has disagreed with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand’s view that Antonio Rudiger is the best central defender in the Premier League.

Gallas, who played for Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in the early 2000s, does not believed Blues defender Rudiger is the league’s best centre-back just yet.

This comes despite Rudiger being a stand-out star in Thomas Tuchel’s line-up since the German took over at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League and organising a defence which has only conceded one goal this season.

The Frenchman’s view is in contrast to former England international Ferdinand, 42, who believes Rudiger has surpassed his rivals from other clubs.









Ferdinand said: “Since Tuchel has come I think he [Rudiger] has arguably been the best centre-back.

“I think him and Dias would have been close but the effect he has had on his team has been immense.

“Under Frank [Lampard] it was evident he wasn’t Frank’s cup of tea. He didn’t really like him. There was rumours there were trying to put him in the market to be sold.

“In Germany, he’s always been highly thought of. But when the manager doesn’t rate you and you can feel that, I don’t care who you are your confidence takes a beating and it’s hard to perform at that level.”

But two-time Premier League winner Gallas still believes Liverpool’s impenetrable stalwart Virgil van Dijk is the league’s most adept defender.

Speaking to Genting Casino on whether Rudiger can overtake van Dijk if he maintains this consistency, Gallas said “I think so. Last season he had a great season with Chelsea. He played very, very well.

“He was very strong, he has to thank Tuchel. We’ve seen a new Rudiger since Tuchel took over Chelsea.

“When you play with a player like him you know you can go to war.”