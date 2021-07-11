Evil Season 2 Watch Online Free | Will There Be Evil Season 3?

The second season of the much-awaited series “Evil” is finally here. The first six episodes of Evil Season 2 have officially dropped on the Paramount+. Check out all the updates on the latest season of the popular supernatural drama series, “Evil”.

“Evil” is one of the biggest hits of the CBS Network. Created by Michelle King and Robert King, the show landed on the CBS Network in 2019 and grabbed some insane reviews from the fans. On its incredible success, the creators decided to shift the show to Paramount+ to capture more audiences. Recently in June, “Evil” Season 2 dropped on the streaming platform and grabbed the eyeballs of the fans. Starring some of the popular faces like Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Michael Emerson, Aasif Mandvi, Kurt Fuller, and more, the “Evil” franchise is currently one of the top supernatural drama shows on Paramount+.

Evil Season 2 Episode 5 is finally here and the sixth episode is scheduled for a release on July 25, 2021. However, after the premiere of the sixth episode, the creators have decided to keep the show on a halt till August. Episode 7 will lead to a more intense plot and will kick off the beginning of Part 2 of “Evil” Season 2.

Till now, we saw the intense hassle between Kristen and the murderer who was chasing her family. In the upcoming episode titled “E Is For Elevator”, we will see an exclusive deal of Kristen, David, and Ben with an urban legend in New York City. “Evil” Season 2 Part 2 is going to be super intense wrapping up many questions for the fans. But, for the fans who are still wondering about how to watch the second installment for free, here are the complete details.

How To Watch “Evil” Season 2 Online For Free?

To watch the complete episodes of “Evil” Season 2 online the viewers need to purchase a premium subscription. The streaming platforms offer two packages – the ad-supported package that costs $4.99 per month and the ad-free package that costs $9.99. However, the global audience is still carving to watch the series for free. So, now with Voot free trial, you can watch the complete episodes of “Evil” Season 2 online. Check out the steps below –

Visit the official VOOT website or application.

Register your account.

Select premium plan.

Add payment details. Don’t worry you will not be charged during the free trial period.

Once you are done, you will get a 14-day free trial account.

Note – If you don’t cancel your subscription before the expiry of the free trial period, Voot will charge you the renewal fee.

“Evil” Season 3 Release Date

The most-viewed supernatural show “Evil” will officially return for its third season. Just after dropping three episodes of Season 2, the makers confirmed the renewal of “Evil” for Season 3. However, the exact release date of the third installment is not yet revealed. But as per the leaks, there is a pretty good chance that Season 3 will drop in 2022.

