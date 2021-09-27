Evil cannibal ordered pal to behead victim before cooking body over fire for dinner

A sick cannibal killed his victim before devouring his flesh with pals.

Robert M. has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a judge found him guilty of the murder of a man nearly 20 years ago.

According to court reports from Szczecin, Poland, three other men were also accused of tucking into part of the victim’s body.

Sylwester B., Rafał O., Janusz S and a fifth suspect who died in 2017, were also said to have been involved in the cannibal murder plot, but a statute of limitations led to the court dropping further inquiries.

A testimony given by Rafał O.’s over a decade after the killing led to the investigation of his accomplices.







Detectives believe an unknown man was murdered at Osiek Lake in Ługi village, Lublin province in 2002, TVN24 reports.

Rafał O. told the authorities that the now-imprisoned Robert M was first to meet their victim in the village of Łasko.

It was not until later that the other suspects followed and on Robert M.’s command, killed the man.

According to Rafał O, Robert M. told Zbigniew B “you know what to do”. In response, he slashed the man’s throat with a knife before cutting his head off from the neck.

In the horrifying scenes that followed, the group lit an open fire and cooked parts of the victim’s and ate them.

Judge Tomasz Banaś explained in court that Sylwester B., Rafał O. and Janusz S. had been found guilty of eating the victim’s body, but discontinued this inquiry due to a statute of limitations.

Robert M. is to spend the next 25 in prison however his lawyer says they will appeal against the ruling.