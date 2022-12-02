The first day of Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s three-day trip to Boston, Massachusetts was spent at a Celtics basketball games. They made quite an impression.

They sat side-by-side with Maura Healey (Massachusetts Governor-Elect), a former basketball player and Celtics legend Thomas “Satch” Sanders and two of the owners, along with their wives.

As they cheered joyfully throughout the match, the Celtics beat the Miami Heat 134 to 121.

Prince William and Princess of Wales revealed behind-the scene photos of Celtics warm ups before they played.

“Let’s go Celtics, let’s go!” The caption of the photograph read.

The excitement surrounding the NBA team is not the only thing that makes the Prince a good coach.

A video posted to Twitter Wednesday 30 November showed Prince William (and Princess Kate) clapping while Jayson Tatum, the Celtics’ third-point shooter, landed another shot.

“He’s very good,” As the video clip shows, the Prince claimed.

But media outlets like Barstool Sports Bryan Colangelo was a former basketball executive who couldn’t recognize the potential in Tatum.

Colangelo trade Tatum for Markelle Fultz as point guard during 2017 NBA Draft.

Many people now think Fultz lost the ability to shoot the ball, even outlets such as Barstool Sports.

People took to Twitter to voice their opinions about Prince Knowing. “ball” Recognition of great athletes is key.

The following was written by one person: “PRINCE WILL KNOWS BALL.”

“Royalty recognising royalty right here.”

The third author wrote: “Makes sense that Prince William likes Jayson Tatum. they are both duke guys, after all.”

The royal couple has not yet played in a single NBA game.

They had the best seats in New York City to see all of 2014’s events when they arrived. Brooklyn Nets face the Cleveland Cavaliers While they were eating a bag of popcorn.

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess Of Wales began their Boston visit with a first appearance at Boston City Hall together with Mayor Michelle Wu.

They began to count down until Friday’s Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony for the royals on Friday (2/12/12) when they lit up the landmarks in green around the city.

Each year, five recipients are honored for their outstanding contributions to the movement of environmentalism.

