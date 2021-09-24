Everything You Need To Know About Millie Bobby Brown And Hunter Echo

Hunter “Echo” Ecimovic had 1.6 million TikTok followers before his account was deactivated along with his Instagram account, per Insider. The content created on his page was limited to comedy skits until pictures of Ecimovic and Millie Bobby Brown kissing surfaced earlier in the year. There were rumors that Ecimovic and Millie Bobby Brown were dating. Ecimovic clarified the matter.

In a since-deleted Instagram Live, Ecimovic made explicit claims about their sexual relationship and how he “groomed” her, per the Daily Mail. Grooming can be used to manipulate children into doing non-consensual things. This is a shocking claim, since Ecimovic was just 20 and Brown was 16. The TikToker did not seem to believe so. Addressing the hate in the livestream, he said, “I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologize for. You guys do not know a single thing at all.”

Brown’s team spoke to the Daily Mail, saying the remarks Ecimovic made were “not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful. … Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.” Subsequently, the social media star apologized in a TikTok video. “The livestream, I am sorry for. I’m not proud at all of how I spoke. It sounded very immature, it looked horrible,” he said, per Central Recorder. Brown’s legal team may still pursue legal action.