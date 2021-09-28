Everything We Know About Miguel And Nazanin Mandi’s Split

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi may have gotten married in November 2018, but they have been together for 17 years in total. As reported by People, the pair have announced the surprising news that they have split. “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a rep for the couple told the publication, adding, “The couple both wish each other well.”

On September 11, Miguel wished Mandi a happy birthday via Instagram and referred to his ex as the “most beautiful woman inside and out,” adding, “Play more than words by extreme.” However, the last post Mandi shared about the Grammy award-winner was back in January when they posed together for a Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day ad. Since announcing their split, neither Miguel nor Mandi have posted on their feed or mentioned the breakup. They both currently follow each other on Instagram as of this writing. We wish Miguel as well as Mandi the very best.