Everything We Know About Alexander and Ella Clooney

George Clooney is a strong critic of paparazzi and their often brazen disregard of privacy. Clooney was a passionate critic of the paparazzi and their sometimes brazen disregard for privacy shortly after Princess Diana’s death in 1997. Public statementTabloid journalism was criticized for suggesting that their tactics were a factor in her death. His movie premiere “The Peacemaker”Later that year, he refused to make a deal with the tabloids and said, “… tabloid journalism, that’s what I believe needs to be looked at and that’s what I will continue to fight” (via Reuters). Clooney also voiced frustration at Meghan Markle’s persistence by the press. He compared it to Diana’s treatment. WHO magazine in 2019, “I think it’s irresponsible and I’m surprised by that.”

Clooney clearly takes privacy seriously. As his family grows, Clooney has become more vocal in calling out paparazzi for being too extreme. Clooney threatened to sue Voici, a French magazine for publishing photos of his twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. Clooney stated, “Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree, and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home.”Clooney made Clooney’s claims untrue. Voici countered Clooney by claiming that there was a “public demand”Photos (via) BBC). Clooney once more pleaded for Alexander’s privacy. Open Letter to the Daily MailHe argued this argument. “[We] never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy.”