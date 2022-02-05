Everything Nick Cannon Has Said About His 8 Children

Nick Cannon has always said he wants a big family.





Nick Cannon on his talk show.



The Nick Cannon Show/Debmar-Mercury







In an interview with ABC News in 2016, in the midst of his divorce from Carey, Cannon admitted that he wanted more kids after the twins.

“I’m not against it. I talk about that all the time. I love children. Everybody knows that,” the “America’s Got Talent” host said. “Whether it’s having more of my own, or adopting, whatever, I love that process. Kids kind of bring that vibrant side [out] of me so whenever I can be a part of that process I’m with it.”

In September 2021, after having seven children with four different women, Cannon did not rule out having more children during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'” Cannon said. “I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too.”

During a more recent interview on “The Dr. Oz Show” in November 2021, Cannon said that he doesn’t kn0w how many kids he’ll have before joking about having the “biblical number” of 12.

He added that it is “difficult” to answer if he’ll have more kids because he is single and he doesn’t know whether he’ll fall in love again.