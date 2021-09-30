Everything Justin and Hailey Bieber Have Said About Their Marriage

Justin has said that their alone time together is “pretty crazy.”





Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty







Justin has insinuated that his sex life with his wife is going really well.

During an intimate 2020 performance in London, one fan asked the singer what he does on a regular day.

According to E! News, he responded, “It just depends on who I’m with. When I’m with my wife, we like to … You guys can guess what we do. It gets pretty crazy … that’s pretty much all we do.”

He added, “We like to watch movies, we like to



Netflix

and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling.” The term “Netflix and chill” is popularly a phrase that means hooking up, or having sex.