Everything Justin and Hailey Bieber Have Said About Their Marriage

Justin has said that their alone time together is “pretty crazy.”
Justin has insinuated that his sex life with his wife is going really well.
During an intimate 2020 performance in London, one fan asked the singer what he does on a regular day.
According to E! News, he responded, “It just depends on who I’m with. When I’m with my wife, we like to … You guys can guess what we do. It gets pretty crazy … that’s pretty much all we do.”
He added, “We like to watch movies, we like to
Netflix
and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling.” The term “Netflix and chill” is popularly a phrase that means hooking up, or having sex.
They have said that marriage can be “very hard.”
Shortly after they tied the knot, Hailey and Justin did an interview with Vogue in February 2019, which mentioned that the two have met with a marriage counselor.
Hailey told the publication, “The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”
In an April interview with GQ, Justin said that the first year of marriage, in particular, was a challenge.
“The first year of marriage was really tough,” he said. “Because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.'”
The two waited for marriage to have sex, and Justin called Hailey his “reward” after being celibate for over a year.
In the same 2019 interview with Vogue, Justin said that he had “a legitimate problem with sex,” and was more than a year into a time of self-imposed celibacy when he started rekindling his romance with Hailey.
“I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that,” he said. “I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul.”
He added, “And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”
Justin said he was initially unsure about marriage because he was worried about staying loyal to Hailey.
During an interview on “The Ellen Show” in January 2020, Justin said that he had a difficult time with the idea of commitment, which made him “extremely nervous” before proposing.
He said, “I felt like, in the past, we had talked about, you know, me asking the question, and I felt like she would say, ‘yes.'”
He continued, “Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say, you know, because that’s a serious commitment when you say you’re gonna love someone for better or for worse and, like, be faithful. That’s huge. Am I able to do that?”
He said he finally decided he was going to “make the decision and follow through with it” because he’s always wanted to be a husband.
Justin called Hailey the inspiration behind his single “Yummy.”
During the same January 2020 interview on “The Ellen Show,” Justin revealed that his wife was the inspiration behind his steamy song “Yummy.”
Some of the lyrics in the song include, “Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah,” and “I’m elated that you are my lady.” And the chorus goes, “Yeah, you got that yummy-yum/That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy.”
When asked what the song was about, he was quick to say, “My sex life. Yeah, I mean it is what it is, right? I’m married now … Is it getting hot in here?”
Hailey said that Justin’s health concerns made things tough at the start of their marriage.
During an interview with Elle in March 2020, Hailey talked about how Justin’s Lyme disease complications made things hard for the two of them when they were first together.
“It was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why,” she said.
She said that Justin is healthy now, but they were forced to deal with the “in sickness and in health” part of their wedding vows right away.
“We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff,” she said. “Because you never know what can happen with someone’s health. When you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks.”
Their faith is an important part of their marriage.
Hailey and Justin are both dedicated Christians, which plays a big role in their marriage. In the same 2020 interview with Elle, Hailey called it “the most important part” of their relationship.
“Being able to share that with each other — to have that bond of faith and spirituality — is so [critical] for us,” she said. “Following Jesus together, being a part of the church community together. It’s everything.”
In a June episode of her YouTube series “A Conversation With …,” Hailey said that their faith is responsible for their successful relationship.
“If we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t even be here. We wouldn’t even be together,” she said.
Justin said he thinks of Hailey as the only certain part of his life.
Although the couple has had some ups and downs, they have made it clear that they both rely on each other.
In the 2019 interview with Vogue, Justin said that he’s the “emotionally unstable” one in the relationship and that he struggles “with finding peace.”
“Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need,” he said. “I’ve always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”
They have a rule about not using phones while they are in bed.
In an effort to prioritize their relationship over their hectic schedules, Hailey and Justin have a few house rules.
In the 2020 interview with Elle, Hailey said, “We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it’s absolutely necessary.”
Hailey has said that she wouldn’t want to spend her life with anyone else.
Justin and Hailey were long-time friends before they reportedly started dating in 2016. But they seemingly had a falling out that year and their relationship “fizzled.” They didn’t reconnect until 2018.
In that same 2020 interview with Elle, Hailey said that she was impressed with Justin’s growth when they got back together.
“Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it. He’s an incredible, amazing man, and such a good partner to go through life with,” she said. “There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So I’m lucky.”
Justin said he feels “honored” to be Hailey’s husband.
In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 station in February 2020, Justin said, “I’m freaking married now and I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I’m really honored to be her husband.”
Hailey said that even though they genuinely love each other, their marriage is not a “magical fantasy.”
Justin and Hailey have often spoken about how marriage is not as perfect as it sometimes seems online.
In the 2019 interview with Vogue, Hailey talked about their attempts to “build a healthy relationship.”
“We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard,” she said. “It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”
She said there’s still “something beautiful” about being married, though, and that she and Justin are committed to supporting one another and growing as a couple.
“At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him,” she added.
Justin has said he would be “lost” without Hailey.
In an Instagram post from August 2019, that’s hashtagged “#wifeyappreciationday,” Justin wrote, “I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you.”
Hailey said that although marriage will always be tough, things have gotten easier for both of them.
In a September 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, Hailey was asked about a previous comment, in which she said marriage is “really effing hard.”
She explained that she said that when she and Justin were first married, adding that “marriage is always going to be hard” and require work.
“Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable,” she told the publication.
She added, “Now it’s easier because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”
They both seem to agree that Justin has “good hands.”
If you follow Justin and Hailey on Instagram, you’ll probably notice a few flirty exchanges.
In December 2019, Justin shared a video of himself playing hockey on his Instagram with the caption, “Like my wife always says…. I got good hands.”
Hailey was quick to back this up, commenting on the picture, “Fact.”
Justin said he left the couple’s decision about having kids up to Hailey.
During a March 2020 appearance on “The Ellen Show,” Justin played the game “Burning Questions” and was asked how many kids he wants to have with Hailey.
He responded, “I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body.”
Later, during a December 2020 appearance on the talk show, he repeated this sentiment, saying, “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out … It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”
He also added that “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” so she’s not ready to have kids yet. But’s he’s OK with that.
Justin and Hailey talked about their favorite parts of marriage on their Facebook Watch show “The Biebers on Watch.”
In May 2020, Justin and Hailey released the first episode of their Facebook Watch series, “The Biebers on Watch.”
On the episode “Lake Day,” both Justin and Hailey talked about the most rewarding parts about marriage.
“We’ve had to work hard on our relationship but I think that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other, and so close, and so just solid with each other,” Hailey said. “And I mean, obviously, you’re my best friend.”
Justin responded, saying, “I think the security marriage gives you is that you make a covenant before God to love that person for better or for worse, in sickness and in health.”
“Which is something that you’ve done amazing for me — you were there when I was really struggling,” the singer told Hailey.
Hailey said she was nervous about kissing Justin in public at the beginning of their relationship.
In an October 2020 feature with Vogue Italia, Hailey said she used to avoid kissing Justin in public at the start of their relationship.
“For a long time, I couldn’t do it. I didn’t kiss him in public, I didn’t like the idea of people watching us at certain moments,” she told the publication.
She said it was difficult to be in a relationship “under the eyes of all” but that constantly trying to avoid PDA eventually got exhausting.
“The fact is, we love each other,” she said. “And there is really nothing to hide.”
Justin said his “biggest dream” is growing old with Hailey.
In November 2020, Justin took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday and shed light on their sweet relationship.
Part of the caption read, “I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever.”
Justin said that being married to Hailey has had a great impact on his career.
In a March feature with Billboard, Justin opened up about how Hailey has taught him to be more invested in his career.
“One thing that has been so helpful is my wife is so by the book,” he said. “She’s so structured and routine and so responsible.”
He added that her structure inspired him to be more involved in his own contracts and to “realize that I either take responsibility for this or else I’m not going to be able to sustain a certain lifestyle that I want.”
In an Instagram post for International Women’s Day, Justin said he’s learned from Hailey’s “struggles” throughout their marriage.
On International Women’s Day this year, Justin posted a photo on Instagram celebrating his wife and all women.
Part of the caption read, “I am learning everyday beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that I will never have to face. I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!”
Hailey opened up about why their marriage worked at a relatively young age.
In a March interview with Elle, Hailey spoke about what it was like to get married in her early 20s.
“I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud,” she said. “Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”
She added that she and Justin were friends “for a really long time before there was anything romantic.” But they discussed shared visions for their futures, including marrying and starting a family young, before they even knew they wanted to start a relationship.
She also said that being in the public eye has made their relationship harder, but they put in the work.
In the same March interview with Elle, Hailey pushed back at the common assumption that all Hollywood relationships are doomed to fail.
“I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not,” she said. “Is it harder in the public eye? Absolutely. But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do.”