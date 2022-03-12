‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ SXSW Fires Up Opening Night 2022

Anyone frozen to the bone today in Austin, TX from the 39-degree, piercing wind weather could find all the heat inside the Paramount Theatre as A24’s Daniels’ AGBO movie Everything at once The first SXSW in 3 years brought moviegoing back to life.

Paramount Theatre’s foundation was rocked by cheers, laughters, and standing ovations. It is reminiscent of the Texas festival that Paramount started with. A Quiet Place In 2018.

It all started the minute, Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film at SXSW, took the stage tonight to welcome everyone back after a three year hiatus and continued through the 2 hour 12 minute movie, well into the cast and filmmakers’ Q&A.

“I’m so rusty,”Pierson made the comment while rattling off house policies. It was a moment that drew warm cheers among the shoulder-to–shoulder audience.

“It’s so exciting to see you hear, you’re in for the treat of a lifetime,” said Pierson, “this is an amazing moment and we get to enjoy an incredible movie here at the Paramount.”

The SXSW Deadline studio was earlier. Everything at once Jamie Lee Curtis, star Jamie Lee Curtis exclaimed: “This movie is going to mess with your brains!” No kidding.

Indeed, a zany ride about an aging, IRS-strapped Chinese immigrant matriarch and laundromat proprietor (Michelle Yeoh) who is scraping to get by with her sensitive husband (Ke Huy Quan) amid a stale marriage, and her rebellious daughter, Eleanor, (Stephanie Hsu), who she’s long been tough on; not unlike her wheelchair bounded father (James Hong). However, as her husband proves, their lives aren’t linear, rather one that’s part of a multiverse of fisticuffs, zany costumes, a world in which some of the everyday folks around them are enemies, including Hong’s character and Eleanor, who are something of ruling antagonists in parallel worlds. And that’s keeping the plot concise. It’s Brazil, Meets The Matrix John Woo meets John Woo with a hint of what could be best described as ‘Being Michelle Yeoh’Thrown in.

After the credits were rolled, directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were questioned about their inspirations for this trippy family action film which they made two year ago.

“That’s a terrible Q&A question,”Kwan jokingly said, “because it’s going to take three hours to answer.”

Scheinert answered, “We use to do a lot of music videos and got rejected a lot, and we had all these leftover ideas, so we said, let’s make a movie with everything in it, so we can use all those things that Rihanna said ‘No’ to.”

Kwan stated that, as Kwan and his crew gathered a group of friends over the decade it pointed them in direction to tackle an ambitious feature like Everything at once.

“We wrote a part that no one on Earth could play, but Michelle Yeoh,” said Scheinert, “She said ‘yes’ which made the movie so much easier to get made.”

“She has a gravity that pulls people in, there was so much momentum from her saying ‘Yes’,”Kwan added

The pic features a star-making role by Hsu (known for Mei on season 3 & 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) (“Thank God, I’m not competing with her for anything, what an incredible talent”Yeoh was complimented, but there’s also a grown-up Quan that many will recognize from their childhood 1980s roles. Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom And The Goonies. He exclaimed Yeoh, “Thank you for coming back after 20 years!”This drew a lot of applause. “You’re never going away again!”Yeoh.

“By the way, I had to pee really badly after this movie,”Kwan laughed from the podium. “At the men’s room, there was a really long line. Thank you for letting me cut. Big shoutout to everyone who waited until after the movie to pee.”

The pic reps the Daniels’ first feature festival reteam since 2016’s Swiss Army ManSundance. A24 has previously tapped SXSW to generate heat for their niche hits (i.e. The 2015 North American premiere was of Ex Machina American premiere of the Harmony Korine 2012 femme heist feature Spring Breakers

Everything at onceThe film will open in limited theaters on March 25, However, after the enthusiastic response from the crowd at the Paramount, don’t be surprised if this Daniels-Russo Brothers production goes wide.