Everyone was stunned when DJ Khaled walked onto the Oscars stage.

The Dolby Theater hosted the 2022 Oscars. DJ Khaled took to the stage to introduce Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer.

The American DJ ran up to the trio of women and excitedly shouted their names, generating energy in the crowd.

The DJ interrupted the ladies as they were about to speak, suggesting that the surprise appearance wasn’t planned. The DJ improvised this moment, or it was intended by The Academy.

The DJ then walked off the stage and cameras were placed on audience members like Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and others who were confused.

Twitter users quickly took to Twitter to share their confusion.

Tonight’s presenters include DJ Khaled, Jacob Elordi and Mila Kunis. The Academy invited DJ Khaled and other younger performers to perform on the show in an effort to attract a younger audience.

Social media users weren’t impressed with the DJ’s appearance and found his interruptions rude and unneeded.

We should have added “DJ Khaled running onto a stage” to our Oscar’s drinking games.

