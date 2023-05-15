Everyone gets a cold on planes but here’s how to avoid it

We’ve all experienced it – after returning from a holiday, you feel relaxed and rejuvenated. Then 24 hours later, you get ill.

Although plane colds are not an officially recognized illness, tens and thousands of people get them every year. One nurse believes she can help you avoid getting one.

4 An airline nurse shares the easy things that she does to keep from getting sick on an airplane Credit: TikTok/@unearthedamber

4 Avoiding pillows and blankets was one of the suggestions. Credit: TikTok/@unearthedamber

Amber Gardner is a nurse practitioner who shares eight travel tips that she follows to prevent getting sick while on a plane.

Amber has revealed how to make it easy. Take a look at the steps below What passengers can do to keep fit and healthy while on the plane?

Amber writes: “Don’t place the blanket or pillow near your face.

She said: “Be sure to drink water and stay hydrated. Avoid drinking coffee or tea.”

Amber encourages passengers in another video to “wipe all surfaces around and on your seat.”

Tests conducted on the tray table, armrests, and seatbelt have previously revealed some horrifying dirt left behind.

Amber also added the following:[Make sure to] “Wash or sanitise your hands often.”

The woman also urges her passengers to “go into the restroom with your shoes on.”

Pee on plane floors is one of the main reasons passengers are warned about going barefoot on flights, but there are plenty of other nasty bugs on the floor too.

One piece of advice was to flex your calves at least once an hour in order to maintain blood flow.

If you decide to sleep, wear a mask if your goal is to meditate, deeply breathe, and disconnect.

You will have a better chance of fighting off bugs if you get enough sleep.

A travel expert has revealed his top tips for reducing the risk of you getting sick on your holiday.

Sun Online Travel previously reported that it is best to always book window seats on the aircraft, because they are cleanest.

The study was conducted by Boeing also found you are less likely to get sick if sitting in a window seat.

Vicki Stover Hertzberg, the lead author of this study, advised that you should “stay in your window seat.”

4 Since years, experts in travel have advised holidaymakers not to drink tap water while on aircraft. Credit: TikTok/@unearthedamber