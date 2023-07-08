Everyone agrees that the only shoe to bring on holiday is what Woman says.

A woman has determined the “one” shoe that people must take with them on their summer vacation – and many people are in agreement.

Lexi, a TikTok User who often shares her creative ideas. Hacks When traveling around the globe, you can enjoy many benefits.

3 Lexi, an avid traveler has shared the shoe that she believes everyone should take on their vacation.

3 Teva is the only sandal she travels in.

In one of her videos, she revealed that the Teva is the sandal she wears religiously.

In the video, she explains: “The only shoe that you should bring on your travels is the best shoe.”

These shoes are the best. It has a bottom that is similar to a pair of sneakers, so it gives you the grip you need for hiking.

You can use them for water shoes because they are waterproof.

You can tighten it at three different places. That way, your blister won’t be rubbed.

They’re adjustable, so I can tighten them for running and loosen them if doing something else.

They are also “easy to wash” and they can easily be attached to your bags.

After finishing, she said they had lasted her two years without breaking.

The version she opted for is the Hurricane Teva sandals which can be found on Amazon for as little as £28.

More than 55k TikTok users liked the video of the shoes.

Some people have shared with us their experiences of how these shoes helped them while on holiday.

The writer wrote, “My sister hiked seven miles in these Italian Dolomites.” Trust them with your life.

Another commented: “I only took Tevas for 2 months of backpacking India, Nepal and Indonesia and I can confirm, it’s all I needed. “Best shoe ever.”

A third wrote: “I had a traveling pair for 10 years & then passed them down to my son, who’s worn them for 2. They’re invincible.”

Sun Travel was equally enamored with the shoes.

