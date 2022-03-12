Everybody in the world has a wheel

This week’s most popular question is: Are there more doors or roads in the world than we have?

This is a difficult question to answer, as it is possible that there are many billions of each.

Each house has many doors: cupboards, wardrobe doors, sheds. Washing machines, dishwashers, fridges.

Doors are not limited to buildings and houses. Doors are also found in transport, such as cars, trucks and planes, ships, trains, and other vehicles.

It seems that the consensus is that there are more ways to get around the world. Harry Kane thinks so. But, can there be a case for wheels in this situation?

According to Guide to CarsThe world has 1.4 billion vehicles. Let’s assume that most cars are four-wheeled (sorry three wheelers).

Utilize Word ReferenceWe’ve listed every wheel that exists in the world (although we are not certain if we haven’t missed one or two).

Cars

Trains

Trucks

semis

Motorbikes

F1 cars

Military vehicles

Scooters

Bikes

Bicycles

Unicycles

rollerblades

rollerskates

skateboards

wheelie shoes

Wheelbarrows

Tractors

shopping trolleys

Tricycle

wagon cart

Trailer

Toy cars

Toy trucks

Lawnmowers

Baby strollers

office chairs

Dolly

Hand truck

Wheelie bin

Laundry Cart

Wheelchairs

stretcher

Hospital beds

airplanes

ATV

Quad bikes

golf carts

Golf carts

Get your suitcase

Ambulance

Bus

coach

Computer mouse

Hamster wheel

drawers

Wheel of Fortune

Although this list won’t provide any definitive answers, it will get you thinking. Just think about how many computer mouses are there in the world. And some of those vehicles don’t even have doors.

Wales OnlineRecently, the numbers were broken down for Britain. There were 213.0million front and back doors in the country. However, that number only included residential dwellings. The numbers for wheels were a little more surprising. If you consider that most cars have a spare tire, then 234.6 million wheels are available.

You are at the edge of falling down rabbit holes here, and just by looking at Google trends, you can already see that people question whether a tire is a wheel or if there are wheels in hinges.

Let’s just say that this debate will continue until the next impossible question is answered.

