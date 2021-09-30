Every Celebrity Reveal in ‘the Masked Singer’ History

The Night Angel was crowned the season three winner. Underneath the mask was “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.
Before her time on “RHOA,” Burruss had established herself as a musician to be reckoned with — she was part of the girl group Xscape, and won a Grammy for co-writing TLC’s smash hit “No Scrubs.” Now, she can add the first female winner of “The Masked Singer” to her lengthy resume.
She sang “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga, “Shout!” by the Isley Brothers, “Rise Up” by Andra Day, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain, “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles, “Last Dance” by Donna Summer, “How to Love” by Lil Wayne, and “River Deep, Mountain High” by Tina Turner.