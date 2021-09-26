Every Actor Who Will Be in the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

Kristin Davis will be returning to the role of Charlotte York-Goldenblatt.

Davis played the role of New York gallerist Charlotte York-Goldenblatt in all six seasons of the show and in the two feature films.

Not much is known about her character’s arc in the reboot. However, it can likely be assumed that her story will pick up where the final movie left off as she raises her two daughters, Lily and Rose, with her husband, Harry Goldenblatt.

Davis was spotted on the set of the show’s reboot walking a French bulldog, hinting that her Cavalier King Charles spaniel from the original series, Elizabeth Taylor, will not be making an appearance.

While Parker, Nixon, and Davis are returning to their iconic roles, Kim Cattrall, who played sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones, is not. In an interview with TVLine in February,



HBO Max

‘s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, explained how the show would address Cattrall’s absence.

“Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” Bloys said. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”