Even die-hard The Bear fans need two bewildering questions answered

The Bear is back on our screens for season 2 but as the new episodes arrive, some age-old questions about the show’s name and the fate of Mikey have raised their heads.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Bear season 1*

In 2022, The Bear arrived on Hulu out of nowhere and quickly became one of the must-watch TV shows of the year, with the incredibly tense one-take episode 7 standing out as a tantalizing highlight.

Now, the food-loving comedy-drama is back on our screens for season 2 but some questions about the show still remain, with fans asking about the origins of The Bear’s name as well as the fate of Carmy’s brother, Michael, and how he died.

Why is the show called The Bear?

The Bear gets its name from a nickname given to Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, and to a lesser extent his brother Mikey, which is derived from their surname – which is pronounced ‘Bear-zatto.’

Together, the Berzatto brothers hoped to open a restaurant together that they would call The Bear after their family-inspired nickname.

However, Carmy going off to become a big-time chef and Mikey’s struggles keeping The Beef afloat got in the way of their plans.

That is until the end of season 1 when Carmy and his team of chefs discover that Mikey had stashed thousands of dollars away in tomato cans which inspires Carmy to finally make his and Mikey’s dream of The Bear restaurant a reality.

How did Mikey die in The Bear?

Michael ‘Mikey’ Berzatto died by suicide prior to the events of season 1.

His tragic death is what led to Carmy taking over The Beef restaurant in the first place and attempting to get it into shape.

As season 1 progresses, more details about Mikey’s time running The Beef emerge and it becomes clear that the restaurant was struggling financially and he occasionally had to look to nefarious means in order to keep it afloat.

This led to Mikey taking out a loan of $300,000 from Cicero (aka Uncle Jimmy), but he never paid it back before his death, which results in Cicero paying Carmy several visits to demand repayment.

If you hadn’t guessed, the money that Carmy finds at the end of season 1 is the money that Mikey loaned from Cicero and rather than paying it back, he decides to use it to rebrand The Beef and reopen it as The Bear.

After season 1 ended with a big change on the horizon, season 2 of The Bear finally landed on Hulu on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The new installment begins with Carmy, Sydney and Richie continuing their work to turn their former grimy Chicago sandwich joint into a next-level restaurant.

As they strip the joint down to its bones, the crew are faced with transformational journeys of their own as they’re each forced to confront their respective pasts and decide on what paths they want to take in the future.

However, opening a new restaurant turns out to be much harder than running an existing joint, forcing Carmy and the team to juggle an insane amount of planning and bureaucracy with the stresses of creating a new menu from scratch.

Season 2 of The Bear is available to stream on Hulu in the US after releasing on June 22, 2023, while international viewers will be able to watch on Disney+ from July 19.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.

MORE TV STORIES