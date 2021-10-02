Eve, Steve Jobs’ daughter, makes her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Eve Jobs, the 23-year-old daughter of late Apple founder Steve JobsAt the runway debut, she stunned everyone with her amazing look Paris Fashion Week.

Models can be walked alongside you Gigi Hadi and Paloma Elsesser, Jobs appeared at the Coperni spring/summer 2022 show in a neon green turtleneck shirt paired with a patterned miniskirt, futuristic white glasses and the brand’s new “Origami”handbag whose form wasInspiration from the Photos app icon for iPhone.

“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,”JobsPosted on Instagram Thursday alongside a series of photos from the show.

“It was an honor to be apart (sic) of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves,” she wrote, thanking designers Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer.

More runway momentsHeidi Klum is all smiles as teen daughter Leni struts down Dolce & Gabbana runway

Aside from her equestrian career at Stanford University, Jobs is relatively new to modeling, covering Glossier’s holiday ad campaign in December alongside “Euphoria”Sydney Sweeney, actress “RuPaul’s Drag Race”Star Naomi Smalls

Jobs is the youngest child of the late tech mogul and his wife, Laurene Powell-Jobs, who also shared daughter Erin, 26, and son Reed, 30. The Apple creator also shared daughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 43, with ex Chrisann Brennan.

Learn more:Paris ready-to wear makes a comeback with stars-studded Dior and Yves Saint Laurent

Paris Fashion Week returned earlier this week after the high fashion world went mainly digital for a year over the pandemic, but big hitters like Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton returned to the live runway this season.

On Wednesday, Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni returned to the Paris runway to help Olivier Rousteing celebrate his 10-year anniversary at the creative helm of Balmain.

An emotional recorded message by Beyoncé opened the evening show, paying tribute to the 36-year-old French designer who she said strove to put diversity at the heart of his fashion.

You “brought a new mindset to help persuade fashion to finally begin to reflect the real true beauty of today’s streets, the beauty that you and your team see a daily on the diverse impressive boulevards and avenues of your beloved Paris,” she said. “For ten years you have been determined to keep pushing that door open… wide open.”

Paris Fashion Week 2021:Beyoncé,Naomi Campbell, more stars help Olivier Rousteing celebrate 10 years at Balmain

Contributing: Thomas Adamson, Associated Press